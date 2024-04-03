Featured Festival Quilter | News, Sports, Jobs

40-year-old quilter Linda Glueckert is the 2024 Featured Quilter of this year's Minot Prairie Quilt Festival, and the theme is Red, White and BOOM.

The exhibition takes place at the Grand Hôtel and covers all the installations. Doors open to the public on Thursday at 9 a.m. and the event will conclude on Saturday at 8 p.m.

Several courses and seminars will also be organized throughout the day. Online registration is preferred, but participants can register upon arrival.

Glueckert, the 2024 featured quilter, will teach five classes at the Minot Prairie Quilt Festival. The classes she will teach are machine quilting with a walking foot, free motion quilting on your home machine, and 3D flowers.

Glueckert grew up with her own sewing machine and learned to sew from her mother. In high school, she was preparing to go to college and she wanted to take a quilt with her. She found a pattern, started the project, and fell in love with the quilting process.

For about the first 20 years, Glueckert used patterns to create a quilt, meaning she followed a guide to put the quilt together.

She is now able to look at something, sketch it, and write her own designs for whatever design she wants.

A unique quality of the fabrics used by Glueckert is that each piece is hand dyed. She buys different colors of inks and prepared-for-dyeing (PFD) fabrics so she can mix colors until she finds the exact shade she's looking for. The material comes to it without a protective coating, so it does not need to be washed before it dies. It can be cut directly from the roll and placed in the dye bucket.

The ink mixtures left in the bucket are then poured onto another piece of fabric in a clean, empty bucket to create a one-of-a-kind back piece for each quilt. On the color spectrum, when all colors are mixed, they create a brown color. If too many ink colors get wet and mix, they are more likely to create this brown. Despite this, the composition of the pieces all comes together in the end.

On a small quilt she made from a bubble-eyed goldfish, she “break the rules” quilting by gluing small faux gems onto the fish's head to make it more unique. She also wanted something more “frilly” so she used a net-like material to make the fish's fins.

“So I like not following the rules” Glueckert said. “You follow the rules to learn the method, then you bend the rules to come up with something new and unique.”

The piece called “King of the Jews” was made in honor of Good Friday, March 29. On the left side, Jesus looks to the right with his crown of thorns on his head. Near the bottom right corner, Glueckert used his sewing machine to sew “King of the Jews” on the front piece of fabric.

To make the lines in the hair and letters, Glueckert used the free-motion quilting method. Instead of following a pattern or placing the stitches in a straight line, she moved the fabric to where she wanted to achieve the desired pattern.

In one of the corners on the back of each quilt she makes, she names the quilt and signs a piece of fabric that is sewn.

Most of the quilts she makes are given as gifts to family members or friends.

What's a little off-putting for Glueckert is that she'll never know if the design will be favorable until everything is done and sewn.

“You never know if it will be worth it when you start” Glueckert said. “But the more you do it, the better you know how to achieve the desired result.”

Some of the quilts she makes can take months to design and put together.

Hundreds, if not thousands, of hours of work will be on display at the Minot Prairie Quilt Festival, including works by Glueckert.

