Volunteers help LACA provide quality entertainment | News





April is the month to celebrate a simple act of kindness that creates an act of positivity in the community: volunteering. Andrew Skinner, director of the Ludington Area Center for the Arts, feels fortunate to have a number of volunteers who help Without the volunteers who help us here at LACA, we wouldn't be able to do all the great things we do without their support, Skinner said. The volunteers are very dedicated and always asking what they can do to help. Volunteers Paula DeGregorio, Frank Galante, Barb Forgue, Allie Landrum and Karen Antrim worked several hours Tuesday to organize and hang artwork before the Mode of Abstraction exhibit opened on Friday. We wouldn't be able to continue doing the great things we do here without our volunteers, he said. We have a long list of around 30 very active volunteers. One of those volunteers, Paula DeGregorio of Pentwater, said the group usually puts on the usually scheduled new show with a grand opening on the first Friday of the month. Typically, we plan the Tuesday before the first Friday of the month, she said. The old show goes down and the new show goes up. DeGregorio said the process takes about three to four hours. This month there will be an artist reception at LACA on April 5 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. DeGregorio, who has volunteered at LACA for years, said the group is getting good at the process of curating and hanging exhibits. It used to take us two days, now we can do it in a few hours, she said. She became interested in volunteering because she is an artist and loves the art world. DeGregorio will have a solo exhibition in October at LACA. Frank Galante also loves art and has volunteered at LACA for years. He found LACA while looking for places to exhibit his works. We came here to see the shows and meet the people, it's a great place. For Karen Antrim, she has been volunteering for three or four years helping to hang shows at LACA. Antrim, of Hart, displays his work in Pentwater but also enjoys volunteering in Ludington. Barb Forgue, who has been volunteering for about eight years at LACA, would tell people that the art center is amazing because it's not just visual arts, there's music, theater, a variety classes and there is always something to do. This place is an oasis, a place where everyone is welcome.

