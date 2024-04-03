Smart technology pioneer Coocaa launches high-quality Frame+ TV to easily integrate art into everyday life





Hanoi, Vietnam, April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — coocaa Technology is proud to introduce Frame+ TV LN7000G, a masterpiece born from the convergence of global intelligent manufacturing and the exquisite skills of professional engineers to carefully refine the unique industry leader.y. More than just a TV, Frame+ TV serves as a gateway to seamlessly integrate art into everyday life, both accessible and fascinating. Frame+ TV seeks not only a simple visual shock, but also a deep spiritual resonance, integrating art into everyday life.

coocaa Frame+ TV LN7000G The perfect fusion of art and technology

Frame+ TV LN7000G adopts coocaa's “5G+8K flexible intelligent factory”, which is a typical case in the field of 5G+ industrial Internet. Supported by automation, information management and intelligent production lines, this factory optimizes productivity, quality and flexibility. With integrated production process control, advanced automated equipment and intelligent systems, Frame+ TV helps improve manufacturing efficiency and transparency. This ensures rapid adjustments to market demand, maintaining coocaa's commitment to excellence. Coocaa Factory's quality certification system is even more rigorous. Having won several product quality system certifications, coocaa has integrated the world's most stringent German standards into its own standards system to ensure the excellent quality of its products. These certifications demonstrate our commitment to excellence and build consumer confidence. But Frame+ TV LN7000G is more than just a triumph of engineering: it's a work of art in its own right. The 30mm ultra-thin design and integrated body, which is less than one-third of the industry's thickness, transform the TV from a cold black box into a light and artistic masterpiece, pursuing the ultimate visual experience. Its seamless wall installation creates the illusion of a real painting adorning the walls. Art mode has become a unique feature of Frame+ TV. With functions such as art gallery, mood space and family photo album, users can immerse themselves in the ocean of art at home and create their own private art gallery. In a world dominated by technology, Frame+ TV serves as a beacon of innovation and creativity, inviting consumers on a journey of artistic discovery to reimagine what is possible in home entertainment. During Shopee's big promotion on April 4, those who purchase Frame+ TV LN7000G will not only receive free art frames, stands and electric standing fans, but also enjoy surprise offers. More please visit https://bit.ly/3IRQcUN SOURCE cocoa

