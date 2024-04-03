Billie Eilish, Nicki Minaj and Katy Perry sign open letter on AI





The Artists Rights Alliance, backed by around 200 music artists including Billie Eilish, Nicki Minaj, Katy Perry and Camila Cabello, released an open letter calling on digital music developers to “stop using artificial intelligence (AI) to encroach on and devalue.” the rights of human artists. The campaign raised the alarm about the use of musical works by AI developers who, without authorization, train and produce AI “copiers” or use AI “sound” to dilute royalty obligations. Their intervention comes as the threat AI poses to creators and its value to tech giants is attracting increasing attention from the legal and pop music fields. “Working musicians are already struggling to make ends meet in the streaming world, and now they have the added burden of trying to compete with a deluge of AI-generated noise. The unethical use of generative AI to replace human artists will devalue the entire music ecosystem – for artists and fans alike,” said Jen Jacobsen, executive director of the ARA, in a statement. The advent of AI has allowed developers to use a vocal sample to transform the songs they produce into ones that sound like a popular human artist who neither knows nor authorizes the creation of the song. Among those who signed the open letter are Sam Smith, HYBE, Jon Bon Jovi, Norah Jones, Pearl Jam, REM, Chuck D and Kate Hudson. “Make no mistake: we believe that, when used responsibly, AI has enormous potential to advance human creativity and in a way that enables the development and growth of new and innovative experiences. exciting for music fans around the world. Unfortunately, some platforms and developers are using AI to sabotage creativity and undermine artists, songwriters, musicians and rights holders,” the artists’ open letter states. In October 2023, three major music publishers – Universal Music Publishing Group, Concord Music Group and ABKCO – sued Anthropic, a company that creates AI models by collecting information and text from the Internet and training the models to produce results based on this Internet source. The music publishers alleged that Anthropic infringed on copyrighted song lyrics. “We must protect against the predatory use of AI to steal the voices and likeness of professional artists, violate the rights of creators, and destroy the music ecosystem. We call on all digital music platforms and music-based services to commit not to develop or deploy AI technologies, content or music generation tools that compromise or replace the human artistry of songwriters and artists or deny us fair compensation for our work. “, continues the artists’ letter. Their campaign comes as US politicians and regulators consider establishing protections to ensure the proper use of AI in music while paying artists. A complete list artists behind the campaign and their open letter is available on the Artists Rights Alliance website.

