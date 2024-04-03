Model Train Expo set for April 13 | Entertainment

The annual model train exhibition will return to Chatsworth depot on Saturday 13 April. The exhibition features model trains of various scales in operation outside and inside the depot.
The 1905 L&N Railroad Depot, located at 219 North First Avenue in Chatsworth, will open at noon and stay open until 4 p.m. The 1960 SCL Caboose located behind the depot and the adjacent Wright Hotel will also be open for tours during the same hours.
Admission to the Expo is free, thanks to donations from Modern Woodmen, Peeples Funeral Home, Murray County Elected Officials, Captain Ds, Bojangles, Krystal, First National Community Bank and Bradley Ace Hardware.
Groups from the Atlanta and Chattanooga areas will display their model railroads. Featured will be Georgia Garden Railroad Society G-Scale Trains, 7/8 Gauge Henry Family Train, N-Scale NMRA Model Train, Brio Wooden Train Playset for small children, as well as own HO and G scale layouts.
A model train will also be drawn that day. Tickets are $1 each and can be purchased at the event or in advance from Crown Achives, the Murray County Clerk's Office, Pats Antiques or from members of the Depository Committee. The model train set is a complete, ready-to-roll HO Thomas the Tank Engine train set with locomotive, cars, tracks and power supply. A cash prize of $100 will be part of the additional prizes in the drawing.
Another highlight of the day will be the rides on the depot's big blue train (weather permitting). Another return train will feature flat cars powered by children. Youngsters can use cranks to go as fast or as slow as they want. Vendors expected at the Expo will offer model trains and accessories of all sizes.
The caboose gives visitors the chance to see a carriage that a typical train passenger never had the opportunity to see, as it was for the crew members only their space to sleep, eat, rest and office.
The Wright Hotel will offer guided tours of the three-story structure, built in 1909.
The Wright Hotel will also feature a new collection of Indian artifacts, a collection of photographs of Chatsworth homes in the 1910s and 20s and some special items from the hotel archives.
The Depot and the Wright Hotel were popular gathering places in early Chatsworth.
For more information, check out both properties on Facebook.
|
Sources
1/ https://Google.com/
2/ https://www.daily-tribune.com/chatsworth_times/entertainment/model-train-expo-set-for-april-13/article_c5031467-890e-5ab6-b3b2-2562c78e55ef.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
Related