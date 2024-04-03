



Photographer George Hurrell photographed for Vanity Fair in the 1930s, infusing his Hollywood portraits with rich shadows, seductive light and sex appeal. An overview of his work, Star Powerorganized by the main curator Anne Shumard at the National Portrait Gallery in Washington, DC, evokes a lost era of cutting-edge glamour. Hurrell's images evoke a time, in the depths of the Depression, when moviegoers yearned for icons whose on-screen lives could take them out of themselves, if only for an afternoon. Hurrell gave these stars an inordinate magnitude and a supernatural shimmer. And on occasion, as evidenced here, some of his subjects could convey such a sensual incandescence that some museum visitors with more fragile constitutions might want to bring along a vial of smelling salts. Between the two wars, many of his photographic peers preferred to represent the giants of cinema in a sort of vaporous dreamland, but Hurrell (1904-1992) was known for his facility with a new invention, the pole lamp, which gave his images a special clarity and freshness, as if lit by moonbeams. This nighttime casting and extreme sharpness transformed Hurrell from a mere studio publicity photo maker into a master of glamour. Before Vanity Fair publication suspended in 1936 (its current incarnation was launched in 1983), Hurrell, George Hoyningen-HueneAnd Horst P. Horst were the three H-men of Hollywood, covering celebrities as well as fashion for VF, Vogue, and other media through their bold and modernist images. (Hurrell, in fact, enjoyed such longevity that he was one of a handful of portrait painters commissioned by both the Jazz Age Vanity Fair and the contemporary version. He had the chance to photograph, for example, John Barrymore in 1933, as well as the actors, then nine-year-old granddaughter, Drew Barrymore, in 1984two years after her appearance as Gertie in Steven Spielbergs AND the alien.) Hurrell enthusiasts or really long-term VF subscribers, who might have leafed through the magazine in the 1930s as toddlers and who would now be between 90 and 100 years old will recognize two of the magazine's most memorable shoots in the exhibition. Bill Bojangles Robinson, the tap dancer, singer and actor, is caught performing his famous stair dance. And actor-comedian Jean Harlow (whom the magazine, at the time, referred to as a platinum blonde siren) is depicted as if lounging in her living room, perhaps in front of a crackling fire. Harlow, still in the game, is accompanied by a winking horizontal companion. Rrrroar. The show is visible until January 5, 2025.

