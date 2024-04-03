Vedang Raina on Netflix's The Archies and becoming Bollywood's next big star





The life of twenty-three-year-old Vedang Raina has all the makings of a Bollywood blockbuster: the underdog who becomes the hero, the unexpected twists and turns throughout his journey, and the killer soundtrack that accompanies his adventures. After playing the role of Reggie Mantle in the Netflixs The Archieshe now wants to prove to the industry that he has what it takes to be the leading man. Despite these exciting plot points, Raina insists that he leads a very simple and regular life in Mumbai, where his Kashmiri family moved from Delhi when he was a child. He says Teen Vogue that the big screen was never really a life goal for him growing up. In fact, I was very good at studying, he said. He loved science and even scored 97% in his final exams in grade 12, a feat in the competition-driven academic halls of Indian schools. Those rigorous days of working hard and getting good grades in my exams really changed me as a person. At his college in Bombay, he chose business over science because “I honestly had no idea what I really wanted to do,” he admits in the classic dilemma faced by 16-year-olds. 17 years all over the world. A business degree seemed like a safe choice, but he didn't feel connected to the possibility of one day becoming an entrepreneur or consultant. Bombay, however, was brimming with creative energy at every corner. He was inspired. He would attend concerts of Western bands as they toured the city, drawing on his early love of music and began performing English songs on stage after joining his university's music committee. Still a studious child, he found every possible way to excel in this profession. He found ways to build his confidence while performing, and each show was its own lesson in how to become better. Although he mainly performed English rock songs, he wanted to familiarize himself with Hindustani classic. [I studied] classic for about a month, he says, it's quite difficult. Those who took a deep dive into his Instagram account after discovering him in The Archies I may have seen one coil of him singing a song by Arijit Singh, one of India's most talented and loved singers. Raina is able to play raagscomplex improvised melodies in Indian classical music, which imitate the Singhs even without full training. With his college years almost over, it was time for Raina to actually decide what he wanted to do with his life. He began auditioning for various projects and landed a few commercials, but nothing substantial came to fruition. You know what, he said laughing, [The] Archie's That was actually the first audition that actually happened. He thinks luck was definitely on his side. To get there, he waited in line with his mother and sister at home, which he said was pretty disastrous and hilarious. Let me tell you, they're not actors, he quips, they're bad actors.

