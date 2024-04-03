Hollywood Insider Dana Walden could be Disney's next CEO





The Walt Disney Company may be about to choose its first female leader in its century-long history: Disney Entertainment Co-Chairman Dana Walden. Walden, 59, is on the shortlist to replace Bob Iger, 73, as Disney CEO, and she could be the top choice, according to CNBC. Iger, who retired from the company in 2021, was replaced as CEO in 2020 by Bob Chapek. Iger resumed his position at the helm of the company after Chapek's dismissal in 2022. Walden is a longtime entertainment industry executive who has deep ties to Hollywood and is renowned for his impeccable sense of what will sell in the television world. While at Fox, her division produced hits such as 24, Homeland and How I Met Your Mother. Since joining Disney, she has been instrumental in the creation of shows such as The Bear and Only Murders in the Building. In addition to his experience in entertainment, Iger would like to tap Walden to succeed him, in part because he wants to play a role in appointing Disney's first-ever female CEO. He also wants to rectify his previous choice Chapek, which he now regrets and considers a mistake, according to CNBC. Walden also has his critics, however, with some questioning his business acumen and ability to spend his time in entertainment running an international company with many different facets, such as parks and resorts prestigious. CLICK HERE TO GET THE DAILYWIRE+ APP Shell will be devoured by real investors, one person told CNBC. Does she have the necessary in-depth business knowledge? She can learn, but you can't ask someone to teach you decades of finance, business and tactics in a year or two. Others dismissed Walden's criticism as misogynistic. There's something about watching female executives where questions are asked that would never be asked of men, said Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios, who previously worked with Walden. Can they evolve? Can a creative person be a business leader? I think it's a huge bugaboo. She's the head of billions of dollars in assets, but she can't be a business leader? Iger took over as CEO of Disney after a tumultuous two years at the company under Chapek, which saw the company become a major player. quarrel with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis over a bill banning sexual orientation and gender identity classes for young students. Disney publicly denounced the bill. In return, DeSantis deprived Disney of the special privileges it enjoyed on approximately 25,000 acres that housed Disney World's iconic theme parks and resorts. Florida and Disney settled a legal battle over the special district last month.

