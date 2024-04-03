



After months of waiting, Cowboy Carter has finally arrived. Is this a country album? In many ways, yes, but it's also a sprawling work filled with disparate influences and references. NPR After the success of Cowboy Carter, Beyoncé, in her infinite wisdom, announced the launch of additional albums in even more unexpected genres. Polkassance

Beyoncé's next record, Polkassance, will see the megastar embrace the bohemian aesthetic of the polka as she explores the joy of half-stepping and spinning to the sound of an accordion in modern America. I am Sasha Fiery

In this introspective album, Beyonc returns to and revamps her third studio album, I Am… Sasha Fierce, with help from the dizzying electronic soundscapes of German synth-pop. Notable tracks include If I Were Ein Boy, All the Single Frulein and Hlo. Grades you don't meet

This smooth, laid-back jazz project represents a distinct entry in Beyoncé's catalog, as it is the only album in which the artist forgoes singing entirely (except for occasional zoobie-zoo-wop- bop-bah) for the benefit of playing the double bass in a five-piece jazz group. Dangerously in the blood!

Cover your ears, because Beyoncé has something to say, or rather to shout. This hardcore screamo and death metal project features the icon unleashing his powerful vocals and screaming lyrics about his personal struggles, such as IM STILL MAD AT JAY! / Acting was not my strong point! Bey-Ska-nc

On this third-wave ska-inspired album, Beyonc explores summer fun and dancing the night away through a thumping bassline and bouncy trumpets. This record will certainly be hailed by critics as delicious, but completely unnecessary. I am the queen, but God is my king

After a five-year stay in an isolated monastery, Beyonc will emerge and shock the world with the release of Regina Ego Sum Sed Deus Rex Meus, her album of Gregorian chants which reaffirms her divinity. This album will precede Beyoncé's Eucharistic world tour, with Pope Francis opening.

