Actors we would like to see make a comeback to Bollywood





Working in film is a tricky business. Some actors manage to stand the test of time and keep fighting until they achieve legendary status, while others go through a rough patch in their career and eventually fade away from the big screens. So here is the list of Bollywood actors who gave phenomenal performances in films but slowly disappeared from the radar. And we are definitely in favor of their return, sooner or later. Actors who deserve a return to Bollywood Imran Khan Imran Khan, without a doubt, is at the top of the list! Imran Khan gave bangers, made the girls drool over his chocolate boy persona and then disappeared. According to reports, Imran Khan will finally make a much-awaited comeback to Bollywood! The actor has given captivating performances in films like Jaane tu ya jaane na and I Hate Luv Story. And now he is ready to conquer the public again. Don't Miss: Priyanka Chopra Will Make Her Bollywood Return, It Seems: Here's What We Know So Far Zeenat Aman Zeenat Aman, a timeless beauty who ruled the 70s, is all set to captivate the audience once again with her comeback. With her timeless films like Hare Rama, Hare Krishna and Don, the diva has left an indelible mark on Indian cinema. As she prepares for her return, fans can't help but anticipate the recreation of the magical shell. Shilpa Shetty It's been so long since we got to witness diva Shilpa Shetty's hot dancing on screen. Her song in Dostana was well accepted by the audience, but watching her romance on the big screen is a wish we would love to see come true. Don't Miss: Atif Aslam To Make A Bollywood Comeback After 7 Years: 5 Songs Of Him To Take You Down memory lane Vatsal Sheth This car designer is the definition of charm and cuteness. His character Raj has stolen millions of hearts with his sweet boy personality. Since then, he has ruled our hearts and we would love to see his return to the Lover Boy genre.

