My TEDx talk on Latin representation in Hollywood





Ever since I was little, I wanted to be a writer. I spent my summers reading, lying on my bedroom floor, my glasses sliding down my nose. But despite my fascination with storytelling, pursuing a career as a writer never seemed realistic. Instead, I majored in English and embarked on a somewhat related career in cause-based communications and marketing. In these jobs, I met many women who were creating art that was meaningful to them and their communities. They weren't household names, but they proved me wrong. They proved to me that writers who look like me or grew up with similar experiences deserve a chance to get our stories out there. At the same time, I decided to finally take the plunge and pursue a career as a professional writer. I couldn't help but notice how many organizations were adopting Latin storytelling. But back then, there weren't as many people working on the critical side and no one was trying to encourage Latinas like me to become critics. So I co-founded the independent publication LatinaMedia.Cowith another Latina, Nicola Schulze, to give the others a boost, I needed an explicit invitation to become a published critic. Make no mistake, film criticism is broken. According to USC Annenberg Inclusion Initiative, white men write 65.7% of movie reviews. Meanwhile, they represent 30 percent of the population. On the other hand, Black, Indigenous, Asian and Latinx women combined write only 3.7% of film reviews, despite making up about 20% of the population. I guess they don't break it out by group because the numbers would be so small.

And it's not just about movie reviews. Journalism as a whole is too white, with Pew Research Reports that only 25 percent of journalists are people of color (and only eight percent are Hispanic, even though we make up almost 20 percent of the population). In Hollywood, the problem extends around the camera, with too few women of color executives, stars, creators, directors, And writers. Many believe that all these promises to increase diversity and inclusion were just public relations efforts without much change in the areas of story creation. Stories matter. They help us make sense of the world. They allow us to understand ourselves and others. But the lack of representation in the books I read growing up made me feel like my stories didn't matter. It's still funny how things happen. When I was working at nonprofits and meeting all these women storytellers, I also met many activists who had given TEDx talks (some of them were the same artists). I looked at their examples and thought: I want to do that. Giving a TEDx talk became an item on my bucket list, something I promised myself I would be ready for one day. That day came last year, five years after he co-founded LatinaMedia.Co and began a career in entertainment journalism. From my activist circles, I knew Tabby Biddle, TEDx speaker and coach who, among other things, leads classes to encourage more women to give TED talks. Because yes, TED is another one of those institutions that historically exclusive. Although they have made some progress over the years, 56.2% of those who speak them are still white men. Biddle saw my work and thought maybe I knew some Latinas interested in the scholarship she was offering. I happened to know someone, and that someone was me. As the course drew to a close, Tabby warned that it could take a year or more, as well as several applications, to get on stage. I was relieved. Giving a TEDx talk, where you share both ideas and yourself, was scary. I still struggle with that nagging voice inside me that says, “I’m not good enough.” Still, I started a spreadsheet of potential events, sent out some first impressions, and applied to an event. And they chose me. The good people of TEDx Cherry Creek, an all-volunteer nonprofit founded by current Colorado State Senator Dafna Michaelson Jenet that works to bring more women to the TED stage (see a trend here), m 'selected. Based on the super-fast video I submitted (it had to be 40 seconds or less!) and a handful of short essays, the event organizers selected me and 17 other women from the field. 175 people who applied. I was delighted, shocked and nervous. I then had three months to work with them and my cohort of truly impressive women to assemble the speech I dreamed of givingone where I tell my story and advocate for more diversity in media criticism. I have argued that television and movies occupy a special place in our culture, influencing how we view ourselves and others, which in turn affects how we build our systems and institutions. If we want this world to be for everyone, everyone must have the opportunity to tell stories and evaluate them, that was my thesis. But I didn't stop there. I used myself as a test to show how damaging this influence can be, by telling my story of loss and finding my voice again. I then explained how I pay it forward with LatinaMedia.Co. Then, I ended the talk by inviting the audience to join me, giving everyone a three-step plan on how to change the face of media criticism and, from there, the world. To prepare, I trained every day. I enlisted friends and family to listen. I spoke in a class at a community college to practice. When the day came, I was still afraid. But I wasn't nervous about my performance. I couldn't wait to stand before the world without armor and share my truth. I did it anyway. I cried for a moment as I left the stage, relieved and exhausted. I hugged my parents and my husband, who had traveled to hear me speak. And then I had to wait. The event organizers had to edit the video, the TEDx people had to approve it and publish it. When it finally came out, I felt relieved and nervous again, this time about sharing it with the world.

Here I am now, far from the pink carpet of my childhood bedroom. And I'm not here because I'm a fearless shero. I'm here because I've had so many examples of women who see things as difficult and continue to push through them. I strive to be one of them. I think with this conference, with LatinaMedia.Co, with this article and the others that I publish, I am doing my part to show my community that we belong where we want to go. Because if I've learned anything in my years of working with Latino writers and thinkers, it's that we're just getting started.

Cristina Escobar is a POPSUGAR contributor who writes at the intersection of race, gender, and pop culture. She is co-founder and editor-in-chief of LatinaMedia.Co, a digital publication that elevates Latina and gender-nonconforming perspectives in media.

