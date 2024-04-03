Zoo News: Enjoy it while it lasts | News, Sports, Jobs





Changes to the zoo are always exciting and with plenty of new construction on the horizon, there is plenty to be excited about. This summer alone, three major changes will be made to the zoo's South Campus. This will include construction of the new African Plains building, a new concession stand and relocation of the Discovery Barn to the north side of the river. New infrastructure will precede the projects as well as the creation of temporary accommodation for the giraffes. The early warming we're seeing this week should allow all of this to move forward even sooner than expected. If that was all we had to worry about this summer, life would be a breeze. Even though it's been a mild winter, there are still projects to tackle, either from last year's leftovers or from the unexpected problem that arose. The warmer weather will allow zoo staff and park maintenance staff to get there as soon as possible. Maintaining what you have is often more important than adding new facilities to ensure the longevity of the entire zoo. With the early thaw, the zoo will get to work on changes to the two tiger ponds it planned to make last year. In 2022, the zoo updated the pond filtration system to keep the ponds cleaner for the animals and easier for zookeepers to manage. Before this change, the ponds had to be cleaned almost every two weeks, making each project an all-day project. Drains were not included in the design, so staff had to pump out the water before they could even begin cleaning. The changes will replace the skimmers and some of the plumbing. If a pond needs to be drained or even if we have to lower the water level due to heavy rain, an additional pipe will be added to the deepest part of the pool to allow staff to use the filtration system to extract the water, thereby removing the water. need portable pumps. We will do it one at a time so that both tigers can continue to enjoy their exposure time. With the good weather allowing some animals to go outside for the first time in a long time, we will be able to enter their stables to make necessary repairs. One issue we will address soon is repairing the roof of the warthog and okapi barn. During an earlier thaw, it became clear there was a problem when their caretakers discovered water dripping from the ceilings. It wasn't great, but if nothing was done it might soon be. These and other projects are all on the agenda and need to be done while we can. I am in no way claiming that we are done with winter. Even in my brief time here, I've learned to expect the unexpected. But when opportunities present themselves, we would be remiss if we did not take advantage of them. Change is inevitable and maintenance issues will continue to arise. The important thing is that we are ready to make hay while the sun shines. Today's latest news and more in your inbox

