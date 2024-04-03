Travis Kelce on Kelce Jam Music Festival and Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce is following up his back-to-back Super Bowl wins with the return of his Kelce Jam music festival.

Lil Wayne, Diplo and 2 Chainz will perform at the May 18 event taking place at the Azura Amphitheater in Kansas City, Kansas. Fans can register online at KelceJam.com for pre-sale tickets, which start at $49.99 and go on sale Friday. Takis will stream the event live on the NFL star and Kelce Jam's social media channels.

“It was so great I had to do it again this year. I'm so excited,” says Kelce The Hollywood Reporter. “I wanted to keep it fresh and keep it new, so this year we had Lil Wayne, Diplo and 2 Chainz come and perform. And of course we always have DJ Irie and my guy, DJ EV, taking the plunge, the hometown kid. We need to show our love to our hometown.

He continued, “But it's going to be so much fun, and I can't wait to get out and celebrate with KC, man. It's just a thrill any time we can get together to celebrate these back-to-back events. [Super Bowl wins] one last time.”

Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs won their second straight Super Bowl in February, beating the San Francisco 49ers this year and the Philadelphia Eagles in 2023. The tight end won his first Super Bowl in 2020.

Travis Kelce. Kyle Rivas/Getty Images

Last year, the first Kelce Jam had 20,000 attendees and was headlined by Rick Ross and MGK, with whom Kelce performed on stage. In addition to music, this year's event, presented by Jim Beam, will feature pop-ups from local Kansas City restaurants and interactive activations. Kelce once again partners with Medium Rare, the company behind major pre-Super Bowl events like Shaq's Fun House with Shaquille O'Neal, Gronk Beach with Rob Gronkowski, Sports Illustrated The Party and Guy's Flavortown Tailgate with Guy Fieri.

Kelce says he called Medium Rare to help produce his festival after attending Gronk Beach at the 2022 NFL Draft in Las Vegas.

“We have found a winning model that allows us to work with some of the biggest names in sports and entertainment to realize their visions for fan experiences at the highest level,” says Joe Silberzweig, co-founder and co-CEO. of Medium Rare. . “By partnering with Talent 50/50, it means it’s not just a celebrity appearance or endorsement opportunity, but a festival truly built on their DNA. »

Adds Adam Richman, co-founder and co-CEO of Medium Rare: “It’s truly remarkable to see what the Travis Kelce effect looks like. Last year fans were lining up at 5 a.m., some even camped out and showed up to the festival despite the rain. This year, we are already feeling this enthusiasm tenfold, from the fans to our partner brands. It says a lot about Travis, a global super star, that he wants to bring Kelce Jam back to Kansas City and party at home.

In an interview, Kelce, 34, talks about his festival, what he learned about producing live events from his pop star girlfriend Taylor Swift, and the success of his podcast with his brother Jason.

You found yourself on stage at last year's festival – we'll see you again perform Again?

I don't know about performance. I'll leave that to the professionals, but you'll see me up there with the mic having fun and trying to keep the crowd hyped and everyone excited for the next act. But yeah, I can't help it, man. Once I have a microphone in my hand, you never know what I'm going to do.

Travis Kelce

This festival is one of your ways to show your love to Kansas City. Talk about your connection to the city and how its energy helps you show up in life and on the field.

Oh yeah, man, Chiefs Kingdom, I was lucky enough to land in one of the biggest sports cities, not to mention one of the biggest franchises in the National Football League because of the fan base . And not only that, but getting into the community and being part of the community with my foundations 87 and running and everything we've done for local kids, it's such an all-encompassing city that I love being a part of it. And of course, Arrowhead being the loudest stadium in the world, we hear them in every stadium we go to. Arrowhead being the loudest stadium in the world is such a benefit and fun to have. And I cherish every game and every time I get in front of the community.

Lil Wayne is the headliner and he has around 200 hits. What is your favorite Lil Wayne song and why?

My favorite Lil Wayne song? I'm not going to lie. I'm pretty excited I had it with 2 Chainz in the building because my favorite song is “Boy with sports bag.” I still listen to it today before games and everything.

What was the experience of attending the festival for the first time last year, and are there things you'd like to do differently the second time around?

To be honest, I was having so much fun that I couldn't even imagine it getting better. But I think this year, with just a little more buzz, everyone had a great time. The feedback is so good that we have more and more sponsors. And this year we're definitely going to have the culinary aspect again. So, Uber Eats in Merchant Row. We'll have some local KC spots, a lot of KC favorites. And then, of course, incredible music. But I think last year went so amazing, so smooth, and so perfect for the first year, that it's only going to get better as the years go by.

Last year you received rave reviews for hosting Saturday Night Live and you mentioned the possibility of doing a scripted comedy. Is this something you were able to explore?

It still does, and here I am in Los Angeles, trying to get more comfortable in the entertainment world before I start over with this football thing, knowing that's my main goal in my life, and it will always be like that until I finish playing. But I'm definitely still venturing into the scripted world, the entertainment world, and we'll see where that road takes me. I'm extremely excited, but at the same time, I know I'm a bit of an amateur in this world, so I definitely have to get comfortable and, I don't know, put my own creativity into it.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated via Getty Images

You're producing your second festival and participating in the live music space, while Taylor Swift hosted one of the biggest live music events of all time last year with her Eras Tour. Did you learn anything from watching her do that?

(Laughs.) I did it: don't try to be Taylor, that's what I learned. Yeah, she's on a whole different stratosphere. She's the best at what she does for a reason. This is because she is so eloquent and very involved in everything she does. And that's all its beauty. I'd be an idiot if I ever tried to take anything away from what she does other than just enjoying the people who show up. I think that's one thing I could probably take away: she really identifies with the people she's performing in front of, and so I'll take that.

His four-hour concert is not easy to do…

It's impressive.

Jason Kelce and Travis Kelce Patrick Smith/Getty Images

The podcast of you and your brother, New heights, was nominated for a Webby this morning. Were you surprised by the strong response?

I mean, without a doubt, I was surprised. I think everyone is a little shocked by the way this was taken. But we just started by wanting to highlight our brotherhood and our similarities knowing that we are really two different backgrounds. But when you bring us together, you can understand why we are brothers, and you see how much love and how much we appreciate each other for getting to where we are in our lives. And we wanted to highlight it. We wanted to give people a first-hand look at what it means to be at the lunch table or at the dinner table with Jason and Travis Kelce. And I think it's been so cool to see how much everyone has enjoyed that, not to mention the Super Bowl that we had, and being able to highlight our family and that aspect. I think it's just incredible support that I couldn't be more grateful for.