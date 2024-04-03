Jon Stewart Recalls Apple Opposed to Anti-AI Segment and Interview with FTC Chair Lina Khan: Why Are They So Afraid





Jon Stewart, known for his satirical approach to global issues on his shows, recently opened up about his canceled series The Problem With Jon Stewart. The comedian and writer on the first April 1 episode of The Daily Show said Apple has reservations about things that could get it in trouble. He not only revealed Apple's concerns regarding his previous show, but also how the multinational tech company blocked him from interviewing Federal Trade Commission (FTC) Chairman Lina Khan. (Also read: Jon Stewart Returns as Monday Host on 'The Daily Show') Lina Khan in conversation with Jon Stewart. (PC/YouTube/The Daily Show). Jon Stewart reveals Apple didn't want him to interview Lina Khan Interviewing Lina for his YouTube channel The Daily Show, Jon said: “They (Apple) literally said please don't talk to her.” Like, what is this sensitivity? Why are they so afraid to have these conversations in the public sphere? Lina responded by saying that it just showed the concentration of power and the amount of decision-making in small businesses. Hindustan Times – your fastest news source! Read now. Jon debuted the Apple series in 2021 as part of an initial multi-year deal with the company's streaming arm, as reported Variety. The first season of the show initially aired episodes every two weeks. Later, the second season moved to a weekly format. Jon explored a single topic with each episode of The Problem With Jon Stewart. In October 2023, the streamer announced that Jon's program would not be extended for a third season. Apple and Jon Stewart disagree on mention of China and AI Although it was previously reported that Jon and Apple canceled the deal for amicable reasons. It was later revealed that the duo had deep disagreements over the mention of China and AI in future episodes, as reported The New York Times. Apple CEO Tim Cook was also subsequently questioned by members of the US House of Representatives about the matter. Tim was asked if he canceled Jon's show because he was possibly planning an episode with China, a Variety report said. Jon's The Daily Show airs Monday nights on Comedy Central.

