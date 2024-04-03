Even though she has been away from the big screen for 5 years, this Bollywood diva still maintains her stardom





Her last outing was with Shah Rukh Khan. She is married to one of India's best cricketers and is a mother of two children.

Anushka Sharma, one of Bollywood's leading actresses, has been away from the big screen for the past five years, focusing on her family life after marrying cricket legend Virat Kohli and becoming a mother of two. His last film appearance dates back to 2018, Zero. Despite her hiatus, Anushka continues to hold a prominent position in the industry, thanks to her stellar performances in acclaimed films such as Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi opposite Shah Rukh Khan, Band Baaja Baaraat, PK and Jab Tak Hai Jaan. She also faced setbacks, notably with the failure of Bombay Velvet. Directed by Anurag Kashyap, Bombay Velvet had a star cast including Ranbir Kapoor and Karan Johar alongside Anushka. Despite significant pre-release hype, the film failed to impress audiences, receiving negative reviews and proving to be a commercial disaster. Released on May 15, 2015, Bombay Velvet was produced by Vikas Bahl and Vikramaditya Motwane under the Fox Star Studios banner. It had a budget of Rs 120 crore but managed to collect only Rs 43 crore at the box office. Anushka Sharma's next project Chakda Xpress marks her comeback to Bollywood. Directed by Prosit Roy, the film is based on the life of former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami. Fans are eagerly awaiting Anushka's return, hoping for another memorable performance from the versatile actress. Despite her absence from the cinema, Anushka Sharma's popularity and talent allow her to remain a prominent figure in Bollywood. His upcoming release is set to revive his presence in the industry, showcasing his versatility and impressing audiences once again.

