



Kansas authorities are searching for Cole Brings Plenty, the nephew of Yellow stone star Mo Brings Plenty and recurring actor on the series' spinoff, 1923. On Tuesday, Mo, 54, shared a missing persons poster of his nephew on Instagram, announcing that Cole, 27, was last seen Sunday evening in a white Ford Explorer. According to the poster, he would have missed a meeting with his agent for a television show, which is not usual for him, and would have raised the alarm. The poster indicated that his cell phone was currently turned off. Cole, who played the shepherd Pete Plenty Clouds in 1923was last seen leaving Lawrence, Kansas, in his car early in the morning Sunday, according to the poster. Mos Yellow stone his co-star, Cole Hauser, who plays Rip Wheeler in the series, shared the poster on his Instagram Additionally, I write: My good friend, @mobringsplenty's nephew, is missing. He was last seen on Easter Eve in Kansas City. If you have any information on his whereabouts, please contact below or your local police. Hours after the Yellow stone stars shared missing person poster, Lawrence Police Department released a statement on Facebook, naming Cole as a suspect in an incident that “involves allegations of domestic violence.” Cole brings a lot in 2023.

Frazer Harrison/Getty

According to the release, authorities “responded to reports of a woman screaming for help” at an apartment Sunday morning. After an investigation identified Plenty as a suspect, “traffic cameras showed him leaving town immediately after the incident.” In addition to being named as a suspect, police said they “had probable cause for his arrest and alerted local agencies.” However, authorities have kept details of the incident to a minimum due to the sensitive nature of the allegations. According to the press release, no further details will be shared. Police also noted that Cole's family had been in contact with authorities, expressed concern and reported him as a missing person. Want to stay up to date with the latest crime coverage? Register for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, coverage of ongoing trials and details of intriguing unsolved cases. Police are asking anyone with information or anyone seeing their 2005 Ford Explorer, with a Kansas license plate of 368PXB, to call 911 or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers of Lawrence and Douglas County at 785-843-8477.

