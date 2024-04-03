Adult Egg Hunt Benefits Children's Advocacy Center





The Guernsey County Children's Advocacy Center (CAC) will host its annual adult egg hunt from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday, April 13 at the Pritchard Laughlin Civic Center. Hors d'oeuvres will be served and guests can participate in a silent auction as well as a live auction. Guests can collect eggs, all of which contain a ticket inside. Tickets will be drawn to win a variety of prizes. Last year's event included a game of bunny heads and tails, a 50/50 drawing and music from a DJ for the evening. All auction profits go directly to the defense center and its team. The CAC provides victims of abuse with access to services that help them during traumatic times. Tickets for the egg hunt are $40 and can be purchased by visiting the CAC website. For more information, call 740-432-6581. Music at the Vineyards A little jam session on the weekend is always nice. Head toGeorgetown Vineyardsto hear the vocal stylings of Ethan Timm. The acoustic guitarist and singer will perform Thursday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., also covering classics and original pieces. For more information, call 740-435-3222. Georgetown Vineyards, 62920 Georgetown Road, Cambridge. Murder Mystery Dinner Salt Fork Lodge and Conference Center will host an evening of food and entertainment at 6 p.m. Friday. A murder mystery dinner is sure to get your heart racing. An Eclipse for Dinner includes dinner and a cash bar will be available. Tickets are $65 per person for the evening. Attendees can check in at the lodge at 4 p.m. and doors will open at 6 p.m., followed by dinner and the murder mystery show at 7 p.m. For more information and to purchase tickets, visithttps://www.saltforklodge.comor call 740-435-9000. Salt Fork Lodge and Conference Center, 14755 Cadiz Road, Cambridge. Spaghetti dinner to raise funds Save yourself the hassle of making dinner and head to Christ Lutheran Church at 4 p.m. Saturday for the all-you-can-eat spaghetti dinner. The meal includes salad, spaghetti, fresh bread and homemade desserts. The cost for adults is $6 and for children 12 and under $3. All proceeds from the annual event will be donated to the nonprofit Feed My People. For more information about the dinner or to make a donation, call 740-439-4214. Female impersonator On Friday April 12, the Cambridge Performing Arts Center will host the very popular Denise Russell, a female impersonator. Russell has been performing for 43 years and has graced the Cambridge Performing Arts Center stage twice. Sing along as the 60-something singer performs hits like “Hey Big Spender” and the Designing Women theme song's version of “Georgia On My Mind.” Russell is the only impersonator to ever perform at the Grand Ole Opry and has headlined shows in 45 states. The show is rated PG-13 due to its adult content, humor and language. Children under 17 must be accompanied by an adult. The show is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased at the door or by visiting https://www.tickettailor.com. The Cambridge Performing Arts Center is located at 642 Wheeling Ave. in Cambridge.

