Bollywood's Amit Trivedi to compose music for Kannada film Uttarakaanda

Bollywood music composer and singer Amit Trivedi will make his Kannada debut with Uttarakaanda. The ace composer will be working in the two-part gangster film directed by Rohith Padaki. Uttarakaanda has Dhananjaya in the lead while veteran star Shivarajkumar is expected to play an important character in the film. The film is produced by Karthik Gowda and Yogi G Raj under the banner KRG Studios. The production house made its debut in 2021 with the family drama, Rathnan Prapancha, with Dhananjaya in the lead and Padaki as the director. The makers had released a promotional video introducing the character of Dhananjaya in Uttarakaanda. Charan Raj had composed the music for the video. Trivedi is known to be one of the best music composers in Bollywood due to his unique composition style and originality. His works include Developer D , Queen, Wake up, English Vinglish, Kai Po Che, Looting, Oudta Punjab, Dear Zindagi,, Secret Superstar, Manmarziyan, Andhadun, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy and the recent web series Jubilee and the recently released film Satan. Amit has collaborated with well-known names of Hindi cinema such as Anurag Kashyap, Aamir Khan and many others. READ ALSO :Ramya bows out from Dhananjaya starrer Uttarakaanda Recently, actor-politician Ramya opted out of the film due to unavailability of dates. The team is finalizing a female lead role. Set against the backdrop of North Karnataka, the film is slated to go on floors from April 15 in and around Vijayapura.

