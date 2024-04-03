Is the Fallout series faithful to the video game? The ghoul actor explains

Walton Goggins as the Ghoul in “Fallout”. Main video

To fall Star Walton Goggins is well aware that fans of the hit video game series are brimming with excitement about the upcoming streaming adaptation. But with their burning anticipation, naturally comes the million-dollar question: will the To fall series faithful to the To fall video game?

During a recent Zoom call, Goggins, who plays the central role of The Ghoul in To fall first told me that the show's creatives have gone to great lengths to ensure that the series fits seamlessly into the series' canon. To fall world of video games. From there, however, it was necessary to create a new story that would make sense within the context of the video game series.

It's obviously not a repeat of any of the games that came out, but it fits into the world, Goggins said of the series, which will debut on Prime Video on April 11.

Goggins said To fall is a massive team effort led by showrunners Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Graham Wagner, director Jonathan Nolan who goes by Jonah, and production designer Howard Cummings. The actor had complete confidence in the team, especially because Jonah Nolan, the younger brother and frequent collaborator of Oppenheimer Oscar winner Christopher Nolan and Wagner are To fall fanatics.

Much attention was paid to details because Jonah and Graham are avid fans of the game, Goggins said. I don't want to speak for them but I've heard them say in interviews that [regarding] the fan experience, although it's extremely important, you can't do it just for them. At some point you have to move away from that and say: This is what I enjoy about the game. I care and understand this world so much and I have to incorporate this fictional narrative that is interesting and I'm just going to trusting that they're going to come with me and they're going to see in the game what I see in the game.

As such, Goggins said the creative approach to fleshing out a story on screen as part of the To fall universal series are the smart thing to do. Otherwise, you would be doing a great disservice to fans of the Todd Howard Bethesda Softworks game series created by Tim Cain.

If your only concern is filling the experience with Easter eggs and all you do is wink at the audience, then that story won't hold water, Goggins observed. It's a delicate balance between the two, but a lot of people have worked really hard to make it as familiar as possible.

Walton Goggins attends the "Fallout" Party @ SXSW on March 07, 2024 in Austin, TX.

Goggins is giddy at the thought of playing a ghoul in Fallout

To fall follows the harrowing adventures of Lucy MacLean (Ella Purnell), a Vault dweller who emerges from the safety of a luxurious Vault-Tec underground fallout shelter 219 years after nuclear war ravaged the planet.

Before too long, Lucy encounters all manner of dangers on the irradiated surface of the desert, including The Ghoul (Walton Goggins), a rotten, mutated victim of radiation poisoning who has lived a peaceful and happy life as an actor named Cooper Howard before the nuclear apocalypse.

Goggins said he was thrilled with his role as Cooper/The Ghoul in To fall because it gave the prolific actor who has probably starred in more westerns or neo-westerns than any of his contemporaries the unique opportunity to play a cowboy in a landscape both pre- and post-apocalyptic. After all, it's not that often that Goggins or any actor gets to play a gunslinger who has roamed the earth for over 200 years.

I read him on the page, and The Ghoul, working with the person he used to be, Cooper Howard, was very interesting to me and thought-provoking in all the right ways, Goggins recalls. Understanding who Cooper Howard was in the world before the bombs dropped was necessary to understanding who The Ghoul is taking over in the story today. You had to understand what The Ghoul lost and understand his motivations to stay alive. It was such a monumental experience.

Walton Goggins as The Ghoul in a scene from "Fallout."

Besides the nuclear explosion in the series prologue, many other things explode in To fall including bodies that get in the way of the Ghouls, making the zombie-like character the most unique cowboy role Goggins has ever played.

I've had a gun in my hand at various things over the course of my career for many, many years, and there's something so visceral about that moment when [a gory blast] It happens, Goggins said. Jonah went to great lengths in this show to make it as visceral and tactile as possible, whenever he could.

In addition to this, Goggins whose credits include the hit series Justified, The shield And The right precious stones, as well as films The Hateful Eight And Ant-Man and the Wasp said the practical and sometimes natural environments in which he and his fellow actors were able to perform during To fall improved his performance as The Ghoul.

The world that has been created is not just populated by green screens. These are tactile experiences in the world. You can smell them, Goggins said. We didn't use green screens unless we absolutely had to.

In the United States, Goggins said, images of To fall was filmed in Utah and New York, but the production also traveled to Namibia, in sub-Saharan Africa, to film the stark landscapes of the landscape.

At first [of the series] when you cross the desert, it's not wrong. It's the Skeleton Coast in northern Namibia, Goggins recalls. These things that were crossing over are real. These are abandoned diamond mines located in a town on the Namibian coast. A lot of it was practical, I think both brothers [Jonah and Christopher Nolan] construct and execute their stories this way, which makes them so impactful. It's the same with [Quentin] Tarantino. He does the same thing.

The eight episodes of To fall will premiere on Prime Video on April 11.