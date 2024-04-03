Tim Matheson to publish memoir about his years in the trenches of Hollywood (exclusive)





Tim Matheson makes no secret of his Hollywood career in a new book. The 76-year-old actor shared exclusively with PEOPLE that he will be releasing a memoir about his storied on-screen career. Very nice to meet you: my seven decades in the trenches of Hollywood is forthcoming from Hachette Books this fall. I am excited to share these wonderful stories with a wide audience, Matheson said in a statement shared with PEOPLE. And beyond the stories, I'm happy to offer lessons from FILM SCHOOL BOOT CAMP so readers can learn from the different ways I've intervened there over the years. (None of these are actually taught in film schools, as far as I know). “Very nice to meet you” by Tim Matheson.

Hachette Books

Fans will recognize Matheson in a variety of roles, from his early days on shows like Leave it to the beaver And Bargain to his humorous role as Eric Otter Stratton in Animal House where the iconic quote used as the book's title comes from. Matheson is also a two-time Emmy nominated actor for his role as Vice President John Hoynes in The west wingand plays Dr. Vernon Mullins in the Netflix series Virgin River. Very pleased to meet you details the actors' careers, as well as the people he met over the years, from Chris Farley to Chevy Chase and Steven Spielberg to Penny Marshall. Matheson also won't shy away from interesting anecdotes, like lessons he learned from Lucille Ball and a NSFW shout-out given by Mel Brooks during a cast party. Matheson adds that there is also a disclaimer regarding the book. Tim Matheson (right) on the set of “Animal House.”

Michael Ochs Archives/Getty

Technically, my career so far only spans six and a half decades, he says. However, I think this book will be on the bestseller list for a while and Doc Mullins won't be killed off anytime soon, so we've done a roundup. Generally, Very pleased to meet you is a tribute to Matheson's respect for his peers and his love of the craft of acting, according to the book's description. “I can’t wait for audiences to get to know Tim Matheson as we have over the past 12 months,” Mary Ann Naples, publisher of Hachette Books, said in a statement. His incredible stories are sure to delight film and television fans of all ages. Never miss a story sign up to PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date with the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. Very nice to meet you: my seven decades in the trenches of Hollywood will be released on November 12 and is now available for pre-order.

