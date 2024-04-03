Film review: Patel pulls no punches in his debut film 'Monkey Man' | Entertainment

Dev Patels has something to say, but he's going to let his fists do the talking. With his first action-revenge film, Monkey Man, the Oscar-nominated actor makes a bold statement with this one-two punch of a film that establishes himself as both an action star and a promising genre director .

Having gained his fame in more serious dramas like Slumdog Millionaire and Lion, Patel's passion project Monkey Man is a big turning point and departure for the actor. Fortunately, it connects and lands with satisfying, heartbreaking intensity. And if the film is intended as Patel's calling card, it leaves the whole package on the table.

Monkey Man is a love letter to East Asian martial arts films as well as Indian folklore and culture. The monkey in question is both Hanuman, the Hindu god of wisdom, strength, courage, dedication and self-discipline, and it is also the face of the filthy rubber mask that the Kid (Patel) dons for his clandestine boxing matches, which are announced by a deliciously slimy Sharlto Copley.

It is a revenge picture, and so the Kid, who sometimes goes by the name Bobby, must seek revenge, driven by his fiery, blood-soaked memories, and the sound of his mother whispering to him the legend of Hanuman in the ear. He makes his way into the kitchen of Kings, an upscale restaurant, then, alongside in-house drug dealer Alphonso (Pitobash), upstairs into the VIP club, where corrupt cops and powerful politicians make party with a harem of international escorts.

The Kid wants to get closer to Chief Rana (Sikandar Kher), a cruel police officer, whose bloody knuckles haunt his nightmares. But Rana is just one part of the food chain of money and power. In this town, there are much bigger predators to fight if he can send his dead mother's deadly greetings.

This Kids has potential but it's not quite finished yet, and Patel turns Monkey Man into his coming-of-age story, mapping the fight scenes alongside his growth as a warrior. That's part of what makes Patel's direction of the film so fascinating. The action sequences at the end of the film are much smoother than the fast-paced, chaotic brawls of the first half, because the Kid is much more competent and confident. The style of the film evolves in tandem with our hero.

Working with cinematographer Sharone Meir (who recently worked with the legendary John Woo on Silent Night), Patel favors long shots where the camera closely follows moving bodies, looking up to catch a shot, then lowering to see the result. These long shots with hidden cuts become more fluid as the film progresses, and the climactic confrontation in the VIP bar is a beautifully fluid piece, accompanied by the seething guitars of Indian folk metal band Bloodywood. Rhythm and musicality are integral to Patel's acting style, and he uses them to both comedic and sublime effect, such as in a practice montage featuring legendary tabla player Zakir Hussain.

Patel also frequently interjects blink-and-you'll-miss-it POV shots, aligning us more with the Kids experience and adding to the dizzying hallucinatory effect of some of these fights. Each image is wild and colorful, with lots of needle drops and a sometimes heavy, hectic, chaotic energy. He dispenses with all restraint in Monkey Man, a film crammed and saturated with colors, textures, music, spirituality and violence.

The screenplay, by Patel, Paul Angunawela and John Collee (Patel's story), is a bit stereotypical and even sometimes overused. The story is political but also politically confusing, issuing a vague warning about the dangers of worshiping false idols. The story relies on sexual violence against women as a good/evil aide-mémoire while using the same sexual exploitation as a brazen visual backdrop, a trope that can often be a trap. Patel is much more successful in exploring sexuality in the genre via a group of transgender women who teach the Kid how to exploit his pain for power, led by an incredibly convincing Vipin Sharma as the wise Alpha.

But the formula also serves Patel, allowing him to experiment aesthetically and present himself in a new way to audiences. It's also easy to forgive any messiness or missteps in the first half when it pulls off the third act with such style and vigor. With Monkey Man, Patel manages to succeed and more, presenting himself as an actor and filmmaker who should and will be seen differently, effectively following a similar trajectory to that of one of the film's producers, Jordan Peele, who made a similar statement with Exit. Patel did it his way, carved his own path and will never look at him in the same light again and that's a good thing.

MONKEY MAN

(In English and Hindi with English subtitles)

3 stars (out of 4)

MPA Rating: R (for strong bloody violence, rape, language throughout, sexual content/nudity, and drug use)

Duration: 2:02

How to watch: At the cinema Friday

