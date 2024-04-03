Actor Cole brings Plenty, 27, missing and suspect in domestic violence case





Police and family members are searching for missing actor Cole Coco Brings Plenty, 27. Brings Plenty, who appears in the Yellowstone 1923 spinoff series as Pete Plenty Clouds, is wanted following a March 31 incident in Lawrence, Kansas, a college town about 40 miles to the west from Kansas City. Lawrence police submitted an affidavit to the district attorney for the arrest of Cole Brings Plenty after an incident Sunday morning at a Lawrence apartment, officials said in a statement. statement April 2nd. We have identified him as the suspect, have probable cause for his arrest and have issued an alert to local agencies. Cole brings a lot to the Red Nation Celebration Institute's 28th RNCI Red Nation Awards on November 12, 2023, in Beverly Hills, California. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images The release goes on to say that officers responded to the apartment following reports of a woman screaming for help, but the suspect fled before officers arrived. Lawrence police said Brings Plenty was spotted on traffic cameras leaving the city immediately afterward, heading south on U.S. Highway 59. This incident involves allegations of domestic violence, which limits the amount of information we can share to protect the victim, the police statement said, adding that no further details will be provided. Brings Plenty's family initially expressed concern over the actor's disappearance and contacted the police. In a statement on his verified Instagram account, Mo Brings Plenty, who plays Mo in Yellowstone and is the younger actor's uncle, shared a missing person poster of her nephew. #ColeBringsPlenty drives a white Ford Explorer, last seen March 31 leaving the Lawrence area, he captioned the post. The missing person poster stated that young Brings Plenty's phone was turned off and that they realized he was missing after missing a meeting with his agent for a TV show, which is not characteristic for him. In a statement to NBC News, Cole Brings Plentys' agent, Peter Yanke, said the actor missed an audition for an upcoming project over Zoom on Monday, April 1. I talked to him about the details on Thursday afternoon and he was excited about it. When Cole didn't show up on Zoom, I contacted his manager, Yanke said. We hope that he is found safe and sound and appreciate the efforts of his family, friends and colleagues in the film industry in trying to find him. Our thoughts are with them during this difficult time. Cole Brings Plentys costars also posted about the actor, asking their social media followers to help them find him. My good friend, @mobringsplenty's nephew, is missing, YellowstonestarCole Hauser, who plays Rip Wheeler on the show, wrote in aInstagram post from April 2. He was last seen on Easter Eve in Kansas City. Michelle Randolphan and Kelsey Asbille, Brandon Sklenar, Julia Schlaepfer and Amina Nieves also shared messages, E! News reported. Police said the actor was last seen driving his 2005 Ford Explorer with Kansas license plate 368PXB. He is described as 5 feet 10 inches tall, with long black hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of Lawrence and Douglas County at (785) 843-8477.

