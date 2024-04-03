Ayushmann Khurrana signs global recording deal with Warner Music India: Bollywood News





Bollywood actor-singer Ayushmann Khurrana, known for both his hit films and hit songs, has signed a global recording deal with popular music label Warner Music India, in the next chapter of his career of artist. Signing with Warner Music India will give Khurrana access to the label's global ecosystem, helping him connect with audiences and artists beyond Indian borders. The first version of this partnership is expected to be released this month. Ayushmann Khurrana signs global recording deal with Warner Music India Expressing his excitement over this partnership, Ayushmann Khurrana said, “I have always wanted to collaborate with like-minded people in my quest for creative excellence. I want to showcase my music to a global audience and I am confident that with Warner Music India on my side, I will make significant progress in this field. I can't wait to reveal my next song to people. It will be a new sound that people have never heard from me before and is extremely exciting to me personally. Jay Mehta, Managing Director, Warner Music India & SAARC, commented, “Ayushmann has achieved unprecedented success with his films, and we are thrilled to see him now reaching new heights as a pop star. With his passion for music, a versatile sonic identity and our artist-driven ecosystem, we are excited to build him an iconic roadmap throughout his musical journey. Alfonso Perez Soto, President of Emerging Markets at Warner Music, added: “Ayushmann already enjoys immense popularity in India and among the global Indian diaspora. We believe he has the talent and charisma to connect with even more audiences around the world and become a truly global musical act. entertainment icon. Max Lousada, CEO of Recorded Music at Warner Music Group, concluded: Ayushmann and his distinctive voice light up the stage and screen, and he has the star quality to captivate audiences around the world. I'm very excited about the music culture in India right now – its diversity, pace and dynamism are inspiring – and we have big global plans for our artists and our business. Ayushmann has lent his voice to several hit songs over the past decade, including hits such as Mitti Di Khushboo, Paani Da RangAnd You are enough for me. In his cinematic journey, he stands out as the only Indian actor to be honored twice by TIME magazine in just three years, recognizing his cinematic work. Read also: Election Commission of India visits Ayushmann Khurrana to urge youth to vote ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha elections BOLLYWOOD NEWS – LIVE UPDATES Catch us for Latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies Update, Box Office Collection, New Movies Release, Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with the latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bollywoodhungama.com/news/bollywood/ayushmann-khurrana-signs-global-recording-deal-warner-music-india/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos