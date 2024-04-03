Yellowstone stars ask for help finding missing 1923 actor Cole, who brings a lot







Getty Images Cole Brings Plenty, who appeared in 1923, is missing and has not been seen since Easter. Now his uncle, Mo Brings Plenty, and his Mos Yellowstone co-star, Cole Hauser, are asking the public to help find the 27-year-old.

Getty Images Mo shared a flyer on Instagram that says Cole was last seen leaving Lawrence, South Kansas, on US Highway 59 in his white 2005 Ford Explorer in the early morning hours of March 31. It was also noted that his phone is currently off and he missed a meeting with his agent for a TV show. The flyer also described the young man as being 510 tall and weighing between 145 and 150 pounds, adding, “He has long black hair and brown eyes.” Anyone with information can call the Kansas Police Department at (785) 832-7509 or the Kansas Bureau of Investigation at 785-296-4017. Hauser shared another flyer and wrote: My good friend @mobringsplenty the nephew is missing. He was last seen on Easter Eve in Kansas City. If you have any information on his whereabouts, please contact below or your local police. Hauser's flier stated that a missing person's report had been filed and that his family and friends were searching for him in the area. Hauser urged: Please repost and share!! Waiting for your permission to load Instagram media. Cole's father, Joseph Brings Plenty Sr., posted his own message on Facebook asking his son to contact us. If anyone knows where my son Cole Brings Plenty is, please tell them to call me. His family is very worried about him.. Last seen early Easter morning.. He has not texted me or called back, I have family and friends in the area looking for him . I love you my son, just contact me, I'll send you a message on your phone. Lawrence's time adds that Cole is a media student at Haskell Indian Nations University, located in Lawrence.

