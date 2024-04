Jennifer Lopez has a weakness for Hollywood's favorite denim brand

Stars can pretty much own anything they want, whether it's a pair of dirty shoes that cost a lot of money or a $4,250 pendant necklace fit for stadium wear (okay, Taylor Swift !). There are often no limits to what they have, which is why I pay special attention to the brands that celebrities rely on. Sometimes these brands are too out of reach, like Meghan Markle's $1,350 Chanel flats. Other times, they're actually accessible to everyday people (i.e. me), and Jennifer Lopez's butt-lifting jeans fall into the latter case. Lopez was recently spotted in New York alongside Ben Affleck wearing a cozy turtleneck sweater under a structured blazer. She accessorized with high-end pieces like a Herms Birkin bag, Chloé sunglasses, Brunello Cucinelli Scarfand she 8.5 carat diamond ringwhile sticking to the bare shoes of Andrea Wazen. But what really caught my attention was her wide jeans. Shop Lopez-Inspired Mother Denim Jeans Rear grille

This isn't the first time Lopez has worn Mother jeans, leaning on the flattering brand from 2014, with celebrities like Kate Middleton, Jennifer Garner, Meghan Markle and Olivia Wilde donning the popular denim. Fashion editors even put the brand's jeans to the test, saying they're 100 percent worth it thanks to their durability, fit, and comfort. Mother the Hustler Roller Sneak – Flared Jeans Nordstrom

Mother the Ditcher Wide Leg Roller Sneak Jeans Nordstrom

Unfortunately, Lopez exact style is almost sold out but don't worry! I found five Mother lookalike options that are just as chic, like these Hustler Roller Sneak Jeans. They have the same soft fit, worn knees, and wash; aside from that destroyed hem, they're pretty perfect. For a more dramatic effect, consider the Jean Ditcher Roller Sneak. Essentially, you're trading the flared silhouette for a taller, wider look (think: Katie Holmes), which is effortless and totally cool right now. Or, take the opposite route and opt for a slimmer grip about Lopez's butt-enhancing pants, because I know baggy jeans don't suit everyone. Whichever pair(s) you buy, you'll be glad you did, especially when you have a large list of stars and fashion editors backing them. Just be sure to style them however you like, whether that's with a tight tank top and spring-approved wedges or a white tee and comfy sneakers. Shop more Lopez-inspired Mother jeans below, including a pair at 40% off (wink wink). Mother the Twister Ankle Flared Pants Nordstrom

Mother the Roller high-rise wide-leg jeans Nordstrom

Mother the Desperado bootcut jeans Nordstrom



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.instyle.com/jennifer-lopez-mother-denim-wide-leg-jeans-8623664 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos