Bollywood Roundup: Shraddha Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and more…

Shraddha Kapoor shares a cute video of her dog 'Chhota Babu' on her birthday

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor, busy with her upcoming film Stree 2, is celebrating her dog's birthday.

On Wednesday, the actress took to her Instagram and shared an adorable video of herself with her dog Shyloh wishing her on her birthday.

In the video, the actress can be seen sporting funky pink sunglasses with Happy Birthday written on them. She then gives her pet more glasses and makes him wear them.

However, Shyloh was in no mood to obey as he barked at her, leaving the actress divided. Shraddha then asks him for a kiss and the animal licks his cheeks. She then offers him the Aamras but the animal leaves, leaving the actress visibly surprised.

She wrote in the caption: Chota Babu attitude ya kissie deta hai Happy Bday Shyloh.

The actress, who was last seen in Tu Jhoothi ​​​​Main Makkaar alongside Ranbir Kapoor, is known for her quirky social media posts.

She took to her Instagram and shared a video of herself during a photo shoot. In the video, the actress can be seen posing for the camera. However, what she wrote in the video caught the attention of netizens.

She wrote: 2024 ka pehla quarter barbaad kar ke kaisa feel ho raha hai (How does it feel to waste the 1st quarter of 2024 and do nothing).

She wrote in the caption: Batao kaise barbaad kiye? (Tell me how did you waste it).

Ranbir Kapoor turns heads as he drives the new Bentley Continental; fans insist it's 'a new car for Raha'

Mumbai– Actor Ranbir Kapoor, who is basking in the success of his latest film 'Animal', was spotted behind the wheel of his new car, the Bentley Continental GT V8, reportedly worth Rs 8 crore.

The video circulating on the internet shows Ranbir wearing a sleeveless T-shirt and driving his new black Bentley car near his residence in Bandra.

Fans took to the comments section and dropped fire emojis.

One user said: “New car for Raha. Another wrote: “Sexy daddy.”

On the personal front, Ranbir is married to actress Alia Bhatt. The couple has a daughter named Raha.

Meanwhile, 'Animal', directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, explores the intricacies of modern relationships, focusing on the dynamic between a father and son.

It stars Ranbir in dual roles as Ranvijay and Aziz Haque. The film stars Anil Kapoor as Ranbir's father Balbir Singh.

The film also features Bobby Deol in the pivotal role of Abrar Haque. Rashmika Mandanna plays Geetanjali, Ranbir's wife.

Triptii Dimri plays the character of Zoya. The film also features Shakti Kapoor, Prem Chopra, Suresh Oberoi, among others.

Rashmika considers 'Animal' co-star Ranbir totally zen, with no stray thoughts in his head

Mumbai– Actress Rashmika Mandanna, who was recently seen in the hit film Animal, has shared her experience of working with Bollywood superstar Ranbir Singh in the film.

“Ranbir is a 'full zen' who is always peaceful, without any stray thoughts in his head,” Rashmika said on chat show No Filter Neha, where she spoke to actress and host Neha Dhupia.

The actress also shared that she was overwhelmed by the creative process of Ranbir Singh and director Sandeep Vanga Reddy.

Talking about Ranbir, Rashmika told Neha: The man simply has nothing on his mind. He is so peaceful. I asked him, “What are you thinking about?” » and he replied: “Nothing. He is totally zen! I thought, Oh wow, this is a blessing.

The actress also mentioned that she felt while shooting for the film that Ranbir and Sandeep were creating something “crazy”.

She said, “I knew Ranbir and Sandeep were creating madness. Every time we sat down and talked, I'd say to myself, “Do you boys realize what you're creating?” » I was just like, “You're going to make it, man. You have nothing to fear. I love that.

No Filter Neha Season 6 is streaming on JioTV and JioTV+ with new episodes airing every Thursday.

Neha Dhupia deciphers her family's spring break in Abu Dhabi: 'heart full of joy, belly full of food'

Mumbai– Neha Dhupia on Wednesday decoded her spring break, sharing that she and husband Angad Bedi took their children on vacation to Abu Dhabi, and returned home nourished and with heads full of experiences.

On Instagram, Neha shared a Reel video, which is a summary of their vacation to Abu Dhabi and Yas Island.

There are glimpses of water parks, adventure games, zoo, good food, a beach, ice skating and much more in the video.

She wrote a long note with the video, which read: “Spring break decoded, we took the kids on vacation to #abudhabi and @yasisland…. And we came home nourished and with heads full of experiences, hearts full of joy, bellies full of the most delicious food, and feet full of exhaustion for all the right reasons.

The actress, who was last seen in the 2022 thriller film 'A Thursday', added, “Landed and checked in directly at @doubletreeyasresidences followed by dinner @ciprianiyasisland and checked in woke up the next morning with a level of excitement…for breakfast with our favorite hotel characters @wbworldyasisland and then a never ending day @wbworldyasisland oh my goodness it never gets old! And then mom and dad rewarded themselves with a delicious sushi meal by the water @niriabudhabi @saadiyatae…recharged and off we went for a lovely fun day @seaworldyasisland and a warm and fluffy in-room meal…”

“It's impossible to be @yasisland and not visit @yaswaterworldyasisland… the weather, the setting, the cabin, the sun, everything was just perfect! A meal at Iftaar time @hiltonabudhabiyasisland after a day in the water was just what we needed… of course we weren't the type to stop so early and took a trip to the most beautiful ones @ alainzoouae the children were in heaven… @ visitabudhabi it was really special. To end the day on a delicious note we met @barbossa_auh…. being there and not going to @louvreabudhabi is not even possible so we spent our afternoon there and a [email protected] oh my god thank you for the great cause we needed a warm belly for direct us to @snow.abudhabi,” said the former Miss India.

Neha added, “I shared everything I could except one…time ran out and we will definitely be going back!” Thank you for the love and care. @yasisland@saadiyatae@visitabudhabi and especially @lamiaabbas… in the summer.

Neha and Angad got married in May 2018. They have a daughter named Mehr and a son Guriq.

Karan Johar Compares Loyalty to Birkin Bag, Says He Has a Long Waiting List

Mumbai– Bollywood producer-director Karan Johar, who last directed the romantic drama film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, has some lessons on loyalty in modern times.

On Wednesday, the multi-hyphenate took to the Stories section of her Instagram and shared a cryptic message about loyalty and how it has become a valuable asset these days given its rarity.

KJo wrote: Loyalty is like a Birkin, there is a long waiting list.

This is not the first time that Karan has shared something mysterious on social media. For the past few days, he has been sharing shayaris and texts on his Instagram Stories and this has aroused the curiosity of Internet users.

Earlier, he took to his Instagram story and shared a note about being single and how it's still better than being engaged.

He had written: Live your life in the absence of a companion. The AC temperature will not change. If one doesn't find love, it's okay because there will be no compromise on separate bathrooms. The demand for monogamy will not be met. Life and options you don't get the second time around, it's better to celebrate being single. Another date is always better than an anniversary.

Meanwhile, on the work front, he recently produced the Sara Ali Khan-starring streaming film Ae Watan Mere Watan, as well as Yodha, starring Sidharth Malhotra, which did well at the box office.

Yami Gautam wishes his sister Surilie on her birthday: 'The only person who can drag me for false nails'

Mumbai– Yami Gautam Dhar penned a sweet birthday note for his younger sister and actress Surilie Gautam, expressing how much she loves her.

Surilie, who is 34 years old, made her television debut in 2008 with “Meet Mila De Rabba”. She is also known for her Punjabi films like 'Power Cut', 'Shava Ni Girdhari Lal' and 'Posti'.

On Instagram, Yami shared a throwback photo with his “little one.” The snap shows the birthday girl wearing a red one-shoulder top and gold palaces. Yami rests his head on his sister's shoulder. She is wearing a black top and red pants.

The post is captioned: “It’s Surilie Day, today and every day!!!! Happy birthday my little one!!! We love you so much.”

Yami, who was recently seen in “Article 370”, took to the Stories section and shared a photo from their childhood, in which the sisters are sitting on a table and wearing black sunglasses.

She wrote, “Happy birthday to our family's OG RajaBabu… Our love for these fake sunglasses was next level.”

In another post, Yami wrote, “The only person who can convince/push/drag me for fake nails with the shiniest nail paint.” Happy birthday.”

Surilie is married to Jasraj Singh Bhatti, son of the late Indian comedian Jaspal Bhatti.

Meanwhile, in the political action thriller “Article 370,” Yami plays the fiery intelligence officer Zooni Haksar.

The film is set against the backdrop of the abrogation of the constitutional provision that guaranteed special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

Set against the backdrop of real-life events, the film offers audiences a gripping narrative blending political intrigue, national security threats and thrilling action sequences.

Directed by Aaditya Suhas Jambhale, 'Article 370' boasts an exceptional cast including Priyamani, Arun Govil and Vaibhav Tatwawadi. (IANS)