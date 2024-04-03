Hollywood shock: Michael Douglas and Scarlett Johansson's surprising genetic connection revealed | Hollywood





In the recent episode of the genealogy series “Finding Your Roots,” it was revealed to a stunned Hollywood veteran Michael Douglas that his Marvel co-star Scarlett Johansson was his DNA cousin, sharing identical DNA sequences on four different chromosomes. Henry Louis Gates Jr., the episode aired Tuesday, revealing the family bond between Marvel characters. Michael Douglas was last seen in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP) What was Douglas' reaction to receiving the news? Douglas' reaction was palpable as soon as she received the news; Visibly surprised, he exclaimed, “Are you kidding me? Oh, that's amazing. Okay, that's cool. That's so cool. That's amazing.” The veteran actor's excitement was evident as he dealt with the unexpected revelation of this family connection with the 39-year-old Black Widow actress. Hindustan Times – your fastest news source! Read now. Gates explained further, clarifying that the DNA branches shared between Douglas and Johansson trace back to Scarlett's maternal lines, which have roots in Eastern European Jewish communities. The actors tear up the screen in the monumental superhero film “Avengers: Endgame,” with Douglas playing Hank Pym and Johansson as Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow. Douglas expressed his eagerness to tell Johansson about their new connection, saying, “Well, I can't wait to see Scarlett next time!” How does Douglas warn his children about fame? Amid the excitement over this revelation, Douglas also shared his views on the challenges of fame within the industry. Despite his own success, he revealed a cautious approach towards his children's potential interest in acting, warning them not to pursue careers in Hollywood due to the perceived difficulties of succeeding with parents famous. Catherine Zeta-Jones (on their children's interest in acting): Douglas warned their children against acting because he thinks it's harder to succeed with famous parents . “ Lena Dunham's reaction to being linked to the other LD It's not that! In addition to Douglas and Johansson's reveal, the Finding Your Roots episode also featured Lena Dunham, who discovered her own familiar connection. Gates revealed that Dunham shares a distant ancestor with famed filmmaker Larry David, prompting an enthusiastic response from the actress: “That's Larry David, the other LD! That's the hottest news that I could never get.”

