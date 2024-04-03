Entertainment
The symbolism of the American flag on the cover of Beyoncé's 'Cowboy Carter': NPR
NPR's A Martinez speaks with author and researcher Janell Hobson about the symbolism of the American flag on the cover of Beyoncé's new album, which has divided some fans.
MARTNEZ, HOST:
You've probably already heard that Beyoncé has a new album out.
(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, “TEXAS HOLD 'EM”)
BEYONCE: (singing) It's not Texas, it's not hold'em. So lay your cards down, down, down, down.
MARTNEZ: It's “Texas Hold 'Em,” one of the lead singles from “Cowboy Carter” – an album that, for some, has been controversially characterized as country music. The album cover has also been the subject of much discussion. It is Beyoncé dressed from head to toe in red, white and blue, riding side-saddle on a galloping white horse, holding its reins in her right hand and the American flag in her left of which only the stripes are visible.
Janell Hobson is professor of women's, gender, and sexuality studies at the University at Albany and a contributor to Ms. Magazine. She wrote about what the flag on Beyoncé's cover symbolizes and what it means to Americans.
JANELL HOBSON: There are so many ways to read this image. There's – on the one hand, I think it's a little ironic, creating a sort of country, pastiche image of what we think country music represents. And often, country music and its artists are wrapped in the American flag. They are wrapped up in this idea of patriotism and love of country. I think she's playing with these ideas. And at the same time, because it's a partially obscured flag, I think it also draws attention to how we reclaim ideas about love of country. How do we perceive our own identity as Americans – and particularly for Americans, especially African Americans, who have often been excluded from American participation in American citizenship?
MARTNEZ: Why has this image sparked so much discussion and, in some corners, been so controversial?
HOBSON: I think a lot of it has to do with the way the flag has been claimed and reclaimed by different groups. When we think of the flag, it’s more than just patriotism, especially for African-Americans. In her statement, she talks about that moment when she didn't feel welcome in the country music space. She reminds country music listeners – and everyone else – that we don't need to put up walls. We don't need to create racial segregation. This is something we fight against: to enjoy the music, to enjoy our communities, and most of all to enjoy our flag as American citizens.
MARTNEZ: Is it possible that the flag represents all Americans when not all Americans' experiences are the same? They vary considerably. So, I mean, in a way, is this album cover and the way Beyoncé did it a statement about that?
HOBSON: Absolutely. Both through the image and the album itself, she draws attention to the ways in which some Americans have not been included. And it's an invitation, especially against those who would like to use the flag to exclude others, because there is also that too – some people who wave the flag to say: I am American, and you over there, you es. This is not the case. And I think she definitely crosses the line and says, I carry the flag too. What are you going to do about it (laughs)?
(SOUNDBITE OF BEYONCE AND MILEY CYRUS SONG, “II MOST WANTED”)
MARTNEZ: Janell Hobson is professor of women's, gender, and sexuality studies at the University at Albany. Professor, thank you for joining us.
HOBSON: Thank you.
(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, “II MOST WANTED”)
BEYONCE AND MILEY CYRUS: (Singing) I'll be your date until the day…
