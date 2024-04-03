The Ugly Sonic disaster still freaks Hollywood out





When the first trailer for the original Sonic came out, it's hard to imagine that we would be here five years later watching a franchise prepare to his third filma spin-off show with Idris Elba as echidnaand one sea ​​of ​​potential in its wake. Mainly because viewers couldn't imagine anything other than the unyielding nightmare of his Sonic design. Favorite Vampires in Media | Jacob Anderson and Sam Reid Reaction to the scary creaturehis teeth, his ungloved hands, his weird fur, his bizarre attempts to look suspiciously human while having the vague shape of a 90s platformer mascot character were so bad that the film was delayed, the reworked design into something more akin to game designs, and… well, here we are now, we're not just talking about Sonic the films as an existing franchise, but a successful one, actually quite decent. And now Sonic finds himself among a sea of ​​video game adaptations vying to become the next big thing, all united in one way or another by one thing: do not be this original Sonic design. Every design is now verified to within an inch of its life, President of Marketing Marc Weinstock recently told Wall Street Journal (via Eurogamer) about the legacy of Ugly Sonic, in an era where we have people like The last of us, Borderlands, To fallAnd Halo (and many more to come, like a Mario sequel to the film, Minecraftand maybe even that Mass Effect to show The Amazons Meant to Work On) all present themselves as faithful versions of their source material, inspired by the legions of dedicated fans who made these franchises worth adapting in the first place. Some of them struggled to meet fans' expectations.Halo made a big deal about try to win back players after the end of its controversial first season, but the threat of everything that happened with Sonicand now the long tail of its success and survival has reportedly led Hollywood executives to take to gamer discords and Reddits to gauge fan approval and reaction, according to the WSJ.. It's not hard to see that this kind of hesitant fidelity in the game's adaptations was taking place as To fallthe desire to pitch-perfectly reproduce power armor and pip boys to be just so. There are certainly pitfalls to such rigidity (the whole point of adaptation is to make something suitable for the new medium the material finds it in, not whatever is available). makes video games work from a narrative point of view necessarily translates elsewhere!), but it's crazy to see that SonicS's legacy as a successful media franchise, beyond its gaming history, is now tied to a pretty decent lineup of family action films and a reminder to never do what it had again planned to do 5 years ago. Want more io9 news? Find out when to expect the latest news wonder, Star WarsAnd Star Trek exits, what is the next step for the DC Universe in cinema and televisionand everything you need to know about the future of Doctor Who.

