Canadians Christina Sharpe and mr. nourbePhilip among winners of $237,000 Windham-Campbell Prize





Canadians Christina Sharpe and M.nourbeSe philipare are among eight writers from around the world to receive the 2024 Windham-Campbell Prize, an anonymously judged literary prize worth US$175,000 (C$236,698). Established in 2013 and administered by Yale University, the prize each year recognizes a selection of authors of fiction, non-fiction, drama and poetry who have been nominated in secret. The prize is awarded to support their writing. Sharpe was recognized in the nonfiction category. She is a Toronto-based writer, professor and Canada Research Chair in Black Studies in the Humanities at York University. His previous book,In the Wake: on darkness and beingwas named one of the best books of 2016 by the Guardian and was a non-fiction finalist for the Hurston/Wright Legacy Award. His most recent work,Ordinary notesexplores the complexities of Black life and loss through a series of 248 notes that interweave past and present realities. Sharpe writes about the influence of her mother, Ida Wright Sharpe, and combines multiple voices on the many ways of experiencing blackness. Ordinary noteswon the Hilary Weston Writer's Trust Prize for non-fiction, was afinalist for the National Book Awards for Nonfictionand was named one of the best Canadian non-fiction books of 2023 by CBC Books. Sharpe is also a judge for the 2024 CBC Nonfiction Awards . LISTEN | Christina Sharpe discussesOrdinary notes: The next chapter6:37 p.m.Christina Sharpe on Ordinary Notes Christina Sharpe talks to Shelagh Roger about her book, Ordinary Notes. philipwas was recognized in the poetry category. She is a renowned writer and academic born in Tobago and currently living in Toronto. She has won numerous awards, including the 2021 Canada Council for the Arts Lifetime Achievement Award, the Molson Prize, and the 2020 PEN/Nabokov Prize for International Literature, which recognizes the body of work of a writer. His poetry includesThorns, she tries her tongue, her silences gently breakand more recently,Zong!.Zong! is a fragmented and evocative account of the forced drowning of some 150 African slaves in November 1781 on the slave ship Zong. This atrocity was committed so that the ship's owners could collect money for insurance. Exploring the intersection of law and poetry,Zong!digs into the legal text of Gregson v. Gilbert, the only public record of this brutality, to tell the story that cannot be told, but must be told. LISTEN | m. NourbeSe epic poem by PhilippeZong!gives voice to the victims of slave ships: Ideas53:59Zong song! : The epic poem by Mr. NourbeSe Philip gives voice to the victims of slave ships In November 1721, a massacre began on the slave ship Zong. The tragedy inspired the Canadian poem Zong! by Mr. NourbeSe Philippe. She reflects on the mass murder, the strange trial, and the work of art that still rises from its depths. *This episode originally aired on November 29, 2021. Jen Hadfield is the other winner with a connection to Canada. Known for her poetry, Hadfield is a British poet and visual artist. His first collection,Almanacs,won an Eric Gregory Award in 2003, which allowed her to spend a year writing and traveling in Canada, where she has family since her mother is Canadian. His next collectionAlmost no placemade her the youngest writer of all time with the TS Eliot Prize in 2008. Hadfield's other books are Byssus And Stone Age. The other winners are Irish writer Deidre Madden and American writer Kathryn Scanlan for fiction, American writer Hanif Abdurraqib for non-fiction and American writer Christopher Chen and Irish writer Sonya Kelly for drama. WATCH| 2024 Windham-Campbell Prize winners discover they won: Past Canadian recipients include poets Lorna Goodison and Canisia Lubrin, novelists André Alexis, Dionne Brand and David Chariandy, playwright Hannah Moscovitch and non-fiction author John Vaillant.

