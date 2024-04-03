Jon Stewart continues his return to the 'Daily Show' with Apple diss





Late night TV host Jon Stewart continued his headline streak this week by calling out his former employer, Apple, in his latest episode of The Daily Show. During an interview Monday with Federal Trade Commission Chairwoman Lina Khan, Stewart accused Apple of dissuading him from inviting Khan on his podcast while he worked for the Toronto-based tech and entertainment giant. Cupertino, California. Last month, the U.S. Department of Justice and 16 state attorneys general, including California's, sued Apple, accusing it of trying to monopolize the smartphone market. I wanted to have you on a podcast, Stewart told Khan on Monday's Daily Show. Apple asked us not to do this. … They literally said: Please don't talk to him. Stewart was referring to the short-lived podcast The Problem With Jon Stewart, an expansion of the Apple TV+ series of the same name that ran for two seasons. Shortly after The Problem concluded in April 2023, Stewart returned to lead Comedy Central's The Daily Show for the first time in nearly a decade. The comedian hosts the show on Monday evenings and is expected to stay through the 2024 election cycle. He is also expected to serve as executive producer of the program through 2025. The rest of the week is moderated by other team members Daily Show press release. What is this sensitivity? Stewart said Monday after calling Apple. Why are they so afraid to have these conversations in the public sphere? Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday. It's no secret that Stewart and Apple clashed creatively during his time at the streamer. The TV personality said CBS Mornings in February, he had originally planned to cover the 2024 election cycle on The Problem With Jon Stewart until Apple decided they didn't want me to say things that could get them in trouble. Stewart and Apple too would have disagreed on issues related to China, where many Apple products are manufactured. Stewart also devoted a segment on Monday's Daily Show episode to the perils of artificial intelligence, another topic the host accused Apple's tech overlords of opposing. (As hundreds of coders and other IT specialists have been laid off by Apple, Google, Meta and others in recent months, concerns about AI displacing jobs have intensified.) They wouldn't even let us do the stupid thing we just did in the first act about AI, Stewart said. Since announcing his return to The Daily Show, Stewart has quickly won back the public's attention with his zeal and wit, Times culture and news critic Lorraine Ali observed in February. Comedy Central Previously reported The Daily Show's audience jumped 48% (from 1.65 million to 2.44 million) a week after Stewart's return. In recent months, episodes of the Stewarts Daily Show have made headlines, with Stewarts mining tackling various political issues and his criticism of powerful figures. Stewart took over the reins of The Daily Show about a year after Trevor Noah hosted his final episode of the Comedy Central series, capping his seven-year tenure. Times staff writers Samantha Masunaga and Don Lee contributed to this report.

