The grace of yesteryear is now lost: Ranjeet recalls the elegance of a bygone era of Bollywood





Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India]April 3 (ANI): Veteran Bollywood actor Ranjeet has expressed concern over the growing trend of “vulgarized and inappropriate” content in films and web series on OTT platforms. In a recent interview with ANI, Ranjeet revealed that despite working in the entertainment industry, he had only watched a handful of web series during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“And in times of COVID, will you believe me if I say that I have only seen two or three web series? Two were English historical and one Indian. I haven’t looked at other projects,” he remarked. The 'Laawaris' actor went on to criticize the widespread use of explicit language and scenes in films, saying it often led to discomfort in front of family members and staff. “Nowadays, vulgar and inappropriate language is used in films that embarrass you in front of your staff and family members,” he said.

He also expressed dismay at the prevalence of assault scenes and element numbers sandwiched between shots in contemporary films. “What also happens in advertisements in this country is that they show gambling in advertisements. I’m ashamed,” he said.

The 82-year-old veteran star compared this to the item numbers of the bygone era, especially the 80s, where veteran actors like Waheeda Rehman, Helen and Bindu performed with grace and artistry. “Earlier in the 80s, there were item numbers in which Waheeda Rehman ji, Helen ji and Bindu ji acted and they had grace in what they did. They were all trained in what they did and it was an art. Their dresses weren’t revealing either,” he recalls wistfully. Despite being aware of the challenges of the industry, Ranjeet remains true to his craft. Whether in lead roles or guest appearances, he adds depth to each project, garnering admiration from his peers and fans. His five-decade journey bears witness to his unfailing dedication. From menacing villains to nuanced characters, his versatility defines Hindi cinema. Classics like “Sharmeelee”, “Namak Haraam” and “Laawaris” showcase his talent. His commanding presence and unique voice captivate generations and solidify his legacy. Recently, he played supporting roles in 'Housefull 4' (2019) and 'Welcome Back' (2015), cementing his status as a Bollywood mainstay.

