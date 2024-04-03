Police search for 'Yellowstone' spinoff actor Cole Brings Plenty





Kansas police are looking for Cole Brings Plenty, an actor who appeared on the show Yellow stone prequel series 1923in connection with an alleged incident of domestic violence that occurred this weekend. In a post on Facebook TuesdayThe Lawrence Police Department said it “submitted an affidavit to the District Attorney for the arrest of Cole Brings Plenty after an incident Sunday morning at a Lawrence apartment. We have identified him as a suspect, have probable cause for his arrest and issued an alert to local agencies. Authorities said officers initially responded to reports of a woman screaming for help, but the suspect ran away before arriving at the scene. Further investigation and traffic cameras led them to Brings Plenty, who was last seen leaving town in a white 2005 Ford Explorer, heading south on Highway 59, police said . “Cole brings a lot on '1923'”.

Emerson Miller/Paramount+

The department added: “This incident involves allegations of domestic violence, which limits the amount of information we can share to protect the victim. No further details will be provided.” A ministry spokesperson confirmed Weekly Entertainment As of Tuesday, no additional information was available. Michelle Shining Elk, a spokesperson for the Brings Plenty family, said in a statement to EW on Wednesday: “Despite our persistent efforts, we have been unable to make contact with Cole; his disappearance without informing anyone of his whereabouts it turns out is unusual for Cole and deeply concerning. Regardless of speculation, there is no concrete evidence that Cole is on the run, and we urge everyone to refrain from making unfounded allegations. We must allow the legal system to determine truth and justice, assigning guilt because someone is missing is not helpful to either party or to the due process to which each of us is entitled. The statement added: “As we intensify our search for Cole, we hope that law enforcement, the Lawrence Police Department and surrounding agencies will devote the same efforts and resources to locating a missing person as 'to the apprehension of a suspect. Cole deserves nothing less.' Brings Plenty, 27, appeared as Pete Plenty Clouds in two episodes of 1923. (Representatives of Paramount+, which broadcasts 1923did not respond to request for comment.) The actor's other television credits include Jim Bridger's Great Stories And In the wild frontier. Cole brings a lot.

Frazer Harrison/Getty

On Tuesday, Cole Brings Plenty's uncle, Moses Brings Plenty, another actor who plays Mo in Yellow stone shared a missing persons poster of her nephew on Instagram, allowing subscribers to know his last known location and last vehicle. The poster states that Cole missed a meeting with his agent, “which is not typical for him”, and that his cell phone is turned off. Cole's father, Joseph Brings Plenty Sr., also shared a post on Facebook featuring several recent photos of her son as well as the missing persons poster. “If anyone knows where my son Cole Brings Plenty is please tell them to call me,” he wrote. “His family is very worried about him.. Last seen early Easter morning. He has not messaged me or called back, I have family and friends in the area looking for him .” Lawrence police noted on Facebook that “Brings Plenty's family contacted officers, expressed concern and reported him as a missing person.” Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact the Lawrence Police Department at 785-832-7509 or the Kansas Bureau of Investigation at 785-296-4017. Register for Weekly Entertainmentthe free daily newsletter to get the latest TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars and much more. Related content:

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://ew.com/police-seeking-yellowstone-spinoff-actor-cole-brings-plenty-alleged-domestic-violence-8623933 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos