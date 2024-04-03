Entertainment
Universal Studios Hollywood tour changes to celebrate 60 years
Universal Studios Hollywood Theme Park is celebrating a milestone on its popular Glamor Tram Tour with a big update to the attraction fans know and love.
Before the modern Universal Studios Hollywood theme park became a world-class destination in the heart of Los Angeles, visitors were first able to experience it on the Universal Studios Tour. Opened to the public on July 15, 1964, visitors were treated to a two-hour ride on the “Glamour Tram” around the working Universal Pictures film park. Stops included a display of Edith Head's costumes, a makeup demonstration, a stop at the studio commissary, and a staged western shootout.
Sixty years later, Universal Studios Hollywood is now a full-fledged theme park with entire lands to visit like The Wizarding World of Harry Potter And Super Nintendo World. And the venerable Studio Tour is always included in the price of admission. Celebrating its diamond anniversary, the ever-evolving Studio Tour will mark this milestone anniversary with a dedicated experiential program running from April 26 to August 11, 2024.
Returning are several red-and-white-striped Glamor Streetcars, plus new stops on the backlot tour, a renovated EarthquakeThe Big One attraction, special photo ops, and limited-edition food and merchandise to honor the attraction which literally gave birth to Universal Studios Hollywood. . To help you plan your trip to see this updated studio tour, below is everything movie fans need to know about the 60th anniversary celebration.
What's new in the Universal Studios Tour?
From late April to early August this summer at Universal Studios Hollywood, the Studio Tour will offer guests the rare opportunity to step off the tram onto a legendary film set where a fully restored original 1964 Glamor tram will be parked. On site, guests can have their photo taken with the classic tram, with a giant King Kong backdrop or with the original theme park suspensions. Jaws shark.
Once back on the tour route, visitors will experience the completely updated EarthquakeThe Big One attraction that debuted in the park in 1989. Renovated to reflect modern technology and special effects, the stop water and pyro event will amaze riders with dramatic cinematic magic. For oldies of the tour experience, there will also be a temporary return of the 1976 Runaway Train stop, complete with the retro warning bells and alarm sirens.
The studio tour will also pass Courthouse Square, where the clock tower scene was filmed in the time travel classic, Back to the future. For the celebration, an original time machine car will be on display, alongside an actor portraying the character Doc Brown.
And for the jurassic park And Jurassic world fans, the tour will add dinosaur fun with a Tyrannosaurus rex dinosaur exhibit used in Universal Pictures promotion Jurassic world film placed next to an enclosure of “wild dinosaurs” which can be heard screaming and demanding to escape.
Universal Studios gets its own Hollywood sign
Another famous Hollywood landmark is also celebrating a big anniversary this year: the Hollywood sign in Los Angeles' Griffith Park. Since the sign sits around the hill and is not visible from the theme park, Universal Studios Hollywood is partnering with the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce and the Hollywood signs of confidence to pay tribute to these two cultural icons…together.
The theme park is debuting the first-ever original replica of the Hollywood sign, which will be located inside the studio backlot, next to where riders can get off the streetcar. According to Universal Studios' press release, the full-scale reproduction has been faithfully recreated according to historical records of the iconic landmark. As part of this special multi-year partnership, Studio Tour guests will be able to view the 10-foot hillside tale replica during the tour.
Food, snacks and merchandise for Universal Studio's 60th anniversary
If you're a visitor who enjoys indulging in limited-edition food, snacks and drink options, the 60th Anniversary Studio Tour will offer a range of new dining options at several upper and lower locations. A special restaurant pass will be available for purchase for special menu items on the day of your visit. Guests can choose from six eligible menu items: a choice of two entrees, plus a choice of four snacks, sides, desserts or drinks at participating restaurants or food carts.
Hollywood and dinner will offer a new range of barbecue items. Mel's Dinner will serve refreshed American classics including TV dinner-style meatloaf and fried chicken dishes. And the City snack shop a free-standing outdoor food cart on the Upper Lot, will be transformed into a Glamor Tram to serve a selection of treats including the Glam Tram Cookie, Film Reel Cookie Sandwich, Giant 60th Pretzel, 60th Celebration cookies and Banana Breath popcorn.
For Studio Tour fans, there will also be Glamor Tram collectibles, including a 60th birthday popcorn bucket and Glamor Tram themed housewares, clothing, accessories and candy.
To book tickets or plan your summer visit to Universal Studios Hollywood, more information is available at www.UniversalStudiosHollywood.com.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
