Entertainment
John Barth, Innovative Postmodernist Novelist, Dies at 93ExBulletin
ANNAPOLIS, Md. John Barth, the erudite and playful author whose dark and complicated novels revolved around literary art and launched countless debates about the art of fiction, died Tuesday. He was 93 years old.
Johns Hopkins University, where Barth was professor emeritus of English and creative writing, confirmed his death in a statement.
Along with William Gass, Stanley Elkin, and other peers, Barth was part of a wave of writers in the 1960s who challenged norms of language and plot. The author of 20 books, including “Giles Goat-Boy” and “The Sot-Weed Factor,” Barth was an academic writing professor who advocated postmodernism in literature, arguing that old forms were exhausted and new approaches were needed. required.
Barth's passion for literary theory and his innovative but complicated novels made him a writer. Barth said he felt like Scheherazade in “The Arabian Nights,” desperately trying to survive by creating literature.
He created a best-seller in 1966 with “Giles Goat-Boy,” which transformed a college campus into a microcosm of a world threatened by the Cold War and made the hero a part-goat character.
The following year, he wrote a postmodern manifesto, “The Literature of Exhaustion,” which asserted that the traditional novel suffered from an “exhaustion of certain forms.” The influential Atlantic Monthly essay describes the postmodern writer as someone who “finds himself confronted with an intellectual impasse and uses it against himself to accomplish a new human work.”
He made it clear in another essay 13 years later, “The Literature of Reconstruction,” that he did not mean that the novel was dead, but that it was in dire need of a new approach.
“I like to remind erroneous readers of my previous essay that written literature is in fact about 4,500 years old (give or take a few centuries depending on how one defines literature), but that we have no way of whether 4,500 years constitutes senility, maturity, youth, or mere childhood,” Barth wrote.
Barth frequently explored the relationship between storyteller and audience in parodies and satires. He said he was inspired by “The Arabian Nights,” which he discovered while working at the Classical Library at Johns Hopkins University.
“It is a quixotic act to hope, at this late hour in the century, to write literary material and deal with declining readership and a publishing world where businesses are owned by other businesses,” said Barth to the Associated Press in 1991.
Barth studied jazz at the Juilliard School of Music in New York, but discovered he did not have a great talent for music and so turned to creative writing, a craft he taught at Penn State University, SUNY Buffalo, Boston University, and Johns Hopkins. .
Her first novel, “The Floating Opera,” was nominated for a National Book Award. He was nominated again for a 1968 short story collection, “Lost in the Funhouse,” and won in 1973 for “Chimera,” three short novels focused on myth.
His breakthrough work was 1960's “The Sot-Weed Factor,” a parody of historical fiction with a multitude of twists and saucy diversions. The sprawling, picaresque story uses 18th-century literary conventions to tell the adventures of Ebenezer Cooke, who takes over a tobacco farm in Maryland.
Barth was born on the Eastern Shore of Maryland and installed many of his works there. His 1982 “Sabbatical: A Romance” and his 1987 “The Tidewater Tales” feature couples sailing on the Chesapeake Bay.
Barth also challenged literary conventions in his 1979 epistolary novel “Letters,” into which characters from his first six novels wrote themselves, and he also inserted himself as a character.
“My ideal postmodernist author does not simply repudiate or imitate either his 20th-century modernist parents or his 19th-century pre-modernist grandparents. He has the first half of our century under his belt, but not on his back .”
Barth continued to write into the 21st century.
In 2008, he published “The Development,” a collection of short stories about retirees living in a gated community. “Final Fridays,” published in 2012, was his third collection of nonfiction essays.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.npr.org/2024/04/03/1242508803/john-barth-novelist-author-obituary
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Justice under threat: Pakistan's judicial system facing interference
- John Barth, Innovative Postmodernist Novelist, Dies at 93ExBulletin
- NTTF Upgrades Michael & Felicia Alabi Memorial Championship – The Sun Nigeria
- Shopping at the Ramona Womans Club Luncheon and Fashion Show
- Trump taunts Biden with empty debate desk at his Wisconsin rally
- Universal Studios Hollywood tour changes to celebrate 60 years
- Animated NHL game featuring Batman and Bugs Bunny on TruTV and Max
- Police search for 'Yellowstone' spinoff actor Cole Brings Plenty
- Kalamazoo's Bradford named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Player of the Month
- A designer transforms a modest model into haute couture
- Chatbot outperformed doctors in clinical reasoning in comparative study
- AirTags, GPS trackers can help car thieves.Here's how to find them – Nationwide