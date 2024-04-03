Shows to watch in CU in April

As the school year draws to a close, Champaign-Urbana approaches the time of year when students return home for the summer and the community quiets down. However, with only five weeks left in the semester, will you make it through?

The answer: by exploring CU's vibrant and diverse music scene!

If you're looking for shows to see before heading home for the summer, Buzz has your back with this list of the hottest live shows coming to CU this month.

At the Canopée Club

The campus Canopy Club starts the month with a visit from indie-folk rock band The Brook & The Bluff on April 5. The show will be opened by special guest Hotel Fiction and local musician Josh Spinner.

The party continues on April 6 with Give me, give me disco, an ABBA-inspired disco party full of hits from the 70s and 80s. The voice of UIUC, hosted by the UI CSSA, will close out the weekend of April 7 by showcasing some of the best international talent on campus.

Currently, the sold-out shows occupying the Canopy Big Room this month include visits from Jessie Murph, singer/songwriter from Alabama April 16 and successful artist Matt Maeson on April 26.

Academic groups such as Illinois Lyric Theater And UIUC A Capella Group without any conditions will perform on April 13 and 28, respectively. Lyric Theaters' Fugitive Songs show will also make an appearance at the Rose Bowl Tavern in Urbana on April 6 as well.

Other canopy events not to be missed for the month of April include a Delicious entertainment drag show April 21 and The Department of Tortured Parties, a party for Taylor Swift's next album on April 25.

At the Krannert Center for the Performing Arts

The Lyric Theater of Illinois kicks off the Krannert Centers' April calendar with their performance of Black Square, an opera piece described as an absurd fable commemorating the October Revolution. The show takes place on April 2 and 4 at 7:30 p.m. as well as April 6 at 2 p.m.

Famous Cellist Yo-Yo Ma will perform at Foellinger Great Hall on April 6, accompanied by pianist Kathryn Stott. The show, currently sold out, will include seven pieces spread over a program of almost two hours.

Additionally, the Illinois Theater will present The gangster game: Circus/Circus from April 12 to 20. The satirical play, forcefully adapted from Brecht's The Resistible Rise of Arturo IU, uses a world of gangsters and unprincipled politicians to convey a satirical allegory of Hitler's rise to power.

CASCaDe: an arts-science celebration will present student work to celebrate the launch of the Arts-Sciences, Creativity and Discovery Collective, etc., on April 19 on Stage 5.

At the Rose Bowl Tavern

The Rose Bowl Tavern is back with each of your weekly favorites, including The Urbana Hootenanny on Monday nights, Jazz Trivia and Jams on Wednesday nights, and Americana Happy Hour on Thursday nights.

A memorial concert honoring late community member Carly Benny will take place on April 12, featuring performances by The Dirty Feathers, The Bashful Youngens and Colonel James. Although the show does not have an entry fee, funds raised will go to a memorial tree for Benny at West Side Park in Champaign.

Bat Factory will host its Goth Prom 2024 on April 19. The 18+ event will include performances from Pink Diamond, Naamah Mars and Magic Miss Elle.

Indie pop-rock band The Claudettes will visit the tavern on April 27 to perform with special guest JLyn Hope. The Chicago band was formed by pianist and songwriter Johnny Iguana, co-composer of music for the Hulu series The Bear and pianist on three Grammy-nominated albums.

At the Virginie Theater

AJ Croce will stop in Champaign on his 50th anniversary tour Croce plays Croce on April 9. The evening will feature a complete set of classics by his late father, Jim Croce, some of his own material and songs that influenced him and his father.

KANSAS will also make a stop on its 50th anniversary tour at the Theater on April 12. The Topeka band, which debuted in 1974, will perform songs spanning its 16 studio albums.

April also sees the annual Roger Ebert Film Festival at the Theatre, which is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year. Running April 17-20, this year's festival films include Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, Man on the Moon, The Best Man and more.

