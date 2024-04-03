AMA: Katy O'Brian, actress – Indianapolis Monthly

You were a Carmel police officer for almost five years. How did you decide to try acting?

When I was a kid, I always wanted to act, but I never thought that being a professional actor was possible for me. [I thought] I needed a stable job. So I worked as a police officer. But then I thought, Even though I'm a bit young, I should at least try to do what I really want to do.. If that didn't work out, I figured I could always go to school or join federal law enforcement. I performed in plays locally, took classes at Indiana Repertory Theater, and founded the Indy Actors Academy. It's part of the Indiana Filmmakers Network, where I learned about local productions and how to get involved in local films. I started creating a demo featuring clips from the projects I worked on. Thanks to that, I was able to find an agent and left for Los Angeles.

You quickly became famous by landing roles in The Walking Dead And Stop and catch fire, among others. It may seem like you just skipped the whole starving actor phase.

Well, we all have difficulties. There were definitely times when I had no money and was heavily in debt. It's a risk you take. I had jobs for several days and would drive all over town to get to them. At one point I thought maybe I should sleep in my car. What was cool was that I had an uncle in LA who let me sleep over at his house for a while. If you're considering a big move to a place like Los Angeles, I highly recommend knowing someone in the area.

What do your parents and your three brothers think of all this?

My two older brothers sort of smile about it. But my younger brother is a big nerd. He's always excited about the projects I'm involved in because he's read the comics or knows the story. It's a big Star Wars fan, and I have to take him to the premiere of The Mandalorian. So he's really excited. I think my parents are actually a little relieved about my career change because it's a lot less dangerous than law enforcement. I've always had a supportive family, and that's huge for me. I think I would have had a little less courage to come to Los Angeles if I hadn't had them in my corner cheering me on.

You've done a lot of sci-fi and superhero work, including The Mandalorian, The Walking Dead, Agents of SHIELD, Black Lightning, Western worldAnd the film Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Did you aim to break into these genres?

I grew up watching Saturday morning cartoons like X-Men And Spider Man, so I've always had a place in my heart for superhero culture. But science fiction isn't my thing. When the characters go into space, I'm lost. I don't know what's going on! This could be some sort of typecasting, because in science fiction they tend to veer toward an androgynous look or a tough, edgy look. But it wasn't on purpose. It just happened by accident.

Is it difficult to act in front of a puppet or in front of a giant green screen to which special effects will be added later?

The Mandalorian It was a gift because many of the creatures are not digital but [are] actual physical puppets, so most of the time I'm talking to something whose lips move, eyes blink, and body moves. It's amazing what they can do. But acting in front of a green screen, on the other hand, is really very difficult. You look into the distance and pretend like a bunch of spaceships are coming towards you, and you're supposed to be scared. It's a struggle for the director to make sure all the actors are looking in the same direction.

It's a bit like traditional theater, where you can have a table and chair on stage but have to pretend it's the Las Vegas Hilton.

I think that's a bit how we should see it. I've found that the big difference between theater and film is the extra preparation you get for a stage production. In something like The ant Man movie, we'll have maybe two runs to rehearse a scene, and that's our entire rehearsal, so in about 20 minutes we have to collectively decide where the monsters are coming from, how big they are, and how close they are . Whereas in theater you have a lot more time during rehearsals to decide on such things. But I don't want to say that cinema is more demanding. These are just two different challenges.

Were you nervous about working on a big budget project like The ant Man?

I've already done it The Mandalorian, where the sets were just as big and where I had worked with big names like Pedro Pascal. Jon Favreau was on set every day and Carl Weathers directed an episode I was in, so I got to meet all these incredible actors and work with incredible directors. I felt really prepared and felt like they had nailed it

as easy a transition as possible.

Where would you like to be in a decade?

I don't necessarily always want to be in the eighth season of a hit series. I would love to be in something new and watch it grow from start to finish. I would love to delve into comedy or maybe even martial arts comedy to give it a twist.

Does this mean you do your own stunts?

Yes and no. I've been working with the same stuntman for several years now. She gets the call if I have to jump out of a burning plane. She's ready for this! But if there's a fight scene or something relatively simple, I'll do it if I think I can achieve it without compromising the integrity of the film. If I can make it beautiful and safe, then I love having that opportunity.

What is your favorite type of project?

I love doing action films because fitness and martial arts have always been a part of my life. But I also love the challenge, the emotional catharsis and the beauty of acting in a film like Love lies, bleeding. You get to create a human being. It's a deep dive into exploring a character and discovering how to connect with them.

You auditioned six times for Love lies, bleeding. Why and what did it do?

It was really weird. The first audition was a tape, then I got a call back in person, which is normal. Then I did a chemistry read, which makes perfect sense in an intimate film like this, to make sure you and the other actor have chemistry. So all this was expected. But then there was another one, and I was like, What's going on? Then they had me work with an acting coach. And then another, made by Zoom. And I was like, “You can see what I can do.” If it doesn't work, you have to find someone else, and that's fine. Later, I received information behind the scenes that they were trying to find someone else with a more well-known name. There are a lot of things to do to get a role. The actors blame themselves too much because they don't know that it's more than their performance.

Do you ever come back to Indianapolis?

I came back for Thanksgiving last year. My home base is now Los Angeles, but I've almost never filmed there or even spent much time there. Last year, for three months, I went from New York to New Zealand, to Rhode Island, and then to London, Indiana, and Oklahoma.

Anything you particularly miss?

My family. Donuts from Longs Bakery. And cheaper haircuts. In Los Angeles, it's about $200. I don't want to go there, so my hair rarely gets done.