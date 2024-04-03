New film in the works from Drew Goddard





Warner Bros. returns to THE Matrixand this time Drew Goddard is leading the charge. Goddard, the fan-favorite writer-director whose credits include The Martian, the cabin in the woods And World War Z, was asked to write and produce a new Matrix feature film for the studio, Warners announced Wednesday. This will be the first The matrix The film is not expected to directly involve creators Lana and Lilly Wachowski, although Lana Wachowski will serve as executive producer on the new installment. Plot details remain under wraps on Nebuchadnezzar, although the studio has stated that Goddard approached the company with a new idea to expand the franchise. “Drew came to Warner Bros. with a new idea that we thought would be an incredible way to continue the world of The Matrix, both honoring what Lana and Lilly started over 25 years ago and providing a unique perspective based on his own love of the series and characters,” Jesse Ehrman, president of production for Warner Bros. Motion Pictures, said in a statement. “The entire Warner Bros. Discovery team is thrilled that Drew directs his new film. Matrix film, adding his vision to the cinematic canon that the Wachowskis have spent a quarter of a century building here at the studio. Released a little over 25 years ago, The matrix swept the public imagination with a mind-blowing story, boundary-pushing special effects and a defining performance from Keanu Reeves. Co-written and co-directed by the Wachowskis, the film revealed how our world was a simulated reality with humans used as batteries for intelligent machines and how a messiah-like character named Neo was chosen to lead a rebellion. Introducing the idea of ​​”bullet time” as a special effects concept, the film won Academy Awards for Best Visual Effects, Editing, Sound and Sound Editing. The film, which grossed $467 million worldwide at the time, became a pop culture touchstone for years and made Reeves a $20 million actor. The Matrix Reloaded And Matrix revolutions were released consecutively in 2003 to mixed reviews and uneven box office. Reloaded grossed $741 million, reflecting intense interest in the franchise, while Revolutions grossed $427 million, showing the growing disappointment of what audiences felt was the priority of visual effects over story. Always, Matrix loomed large in pop culture, and Lana Wachowski returned to the franchise in 2021 with The Matrix Resurrections. This one, however, seemed to be the end of the line for Neo as the film only grossed $159 million worldwide amid a day-and-date streaming release and pandemic challenges in theaters. The studio clearly has other plans. Goddard has genre credit for tackling something like THE Matrix. He began his career writing on the hit 90s series Buffy the Vampire Slayer and later worked on shows like Angel, pseudonym And Lost. He created the Netflix series Marvel Daredevil and served as executive producer of the acclaimed comedy-drama The right placewhich dealt with fantasy worlds that may or may not be heaven and hell and featured an architect figure. On the feature film side, Goddard, replaced by UTA, wrote the monster movie Cloverfield as well as the mixing of horror genres Cabin in the woods, on which he also made his directorial debut. And he got an Oscar nomination for his writing The Martianthe hit space drama directed by Ridley Scott starring Matt Damon. “It is not hyperbole to say The matrix the films changed both cinema and my life,” Goddard said in a statement. “Lana and Lilly’s exquisite artistry inspires me every day and I am beyond grateful for the chance to tell stories in their world.”

