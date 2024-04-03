Review of Long Days Journey Into Night Brian Cox Overshadowed by the Morphine Demon by Patricia Clarkson | Scene





TThe authoritarian patriarch of Eugene O'Neill's semi-autobiographical drama is an actor who feels his career has been hampered by pigeonholing. Could James Tyrone also speak for Brian Cox who, in playing him, transitions almost seamlessly from Succession paterfamilias to O'Neill's flawed father gathering rowdy sons? Even so, Cox is, as always, exciting to watch. Yet it's Patricia Clarkson, as his morphine-addicted wife, just returned from a sanitarium and falling back into addiction, who steals the show. Clarkson exudes vulnerability as well as outright denial. Despite all the period elements of the play, the play is set in 1912 and feels like a true, maddening, and compassionate portrait of a drug addict. Tyrone is less textured, a disgruntled and critical father, alternating between anger, touches of ironic humor and expressions of love. First staged posthumously in 1956 against O'Neill's orders not to dramatize it until 25 years after his death, it may represent the grueling climax of classic American family dramas about dysfunction. We spend a day with the Tyrones, during which the source of Mary's addiction is revealed as well as the family's points of weakness and pain, from James' clenched fists and drinking tendencies to the feuds between his sons, Edmund (Laurie Kynaston). , a failed poet with tuberculosis, and Jamie (Daryl McCormack), a failed, drunken actor. Almost Beckettian in its stripping of Cox, McCormack and Kynaston. Photography: Johan Persson Under the direction of Jeremy Herrin, the production does not seek to appease the morose spirit of the drama: it is a long talking piece with little delicately well-constructed action which slides between domestic exchange and accusation, anger , the emotional conflagration. Here he is returned to his elemental state as the family gathers at their summer home and oscillates between love and hatred. The anger is tempered by an anxious love that ironically seems to fuel various addictions: parents wring their hands over Edmund's illness, sons wring theirs over the addiction that saps their mother's soul. In one fell swoop, Mary tells James that the family home never felt like a home and Lizzie Clachan's ensemble, spare and wooden, reflects her feeling. It has the appearance of early American Puritanism, similar to that of Shaker in its simple lines, severe color palette, and elegant lighting (by Jack Knowles). There appear to be doors within doors, indicative of Mary's feeling of being spied on as well, although the installation, empty as it is, doesn't really give the impression of an overheated crowd . There's a darkness in the air that you could cut with a knife, James said. He is right. This drama is so austere that it seems almost Beckettian, despite its naturalism. Yet there is forgiveness and tenderness between the hard edges, particularly between Mary and James Cox and Clarkson who have lovely natural chemistry. And even as the characters descend into resentment and rage, they always return to love and unity, which sets them apart from the emotional desolations of a Tennessee Williams drama. Louisa Harland, for her part, is so effective as the family maid, Cathleen, that you want more. She elevates every scene she's in, turning a functional role into a comic book highlight. Some scenes glow with dark energy and are truly tragic. Others feel drawn out, the play's old-fashioned exposition exposed and the overused device of characters recounting memories feeling like long confessions. The circularity of family arguments and accusations is also grating and does not always absorb us emotionally. At half past three, you feel like you're wasting away. Again, that's the point here. It's the ultimate family countdown, with a little light, but mostly shadow. HAS Wyndham TheaterLondon, until June 8

