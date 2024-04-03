Singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya has called on Bollywood celebrities to pay desh bhakts. Details inside





Mirchi Updated: 7 hours ago Follow Abhijeet Bhattacharya shares his views on Bollywood celebrities. Image courtesy of – Zoom Abhijeet Bhattacharya is an Indian singer known for his magical 90s hits. His songs have been in our playlist and continue to do so. However, Abhijeet Bhattacharya is also one of the musicians known for expressing his thoughts out loud. One such moment happened recently when he called on Bollywood celebrities to pay desh bhakts. Here's why Abhijeet Bhattacharya said it. Abhijeet Bhattacharya recently interacted with an entertainment portal where he spoke about how he feels about Bollywood celebrities. Abhijeet was asked how he manages to laugh at his past controversies, when he spoke about paying the price of being the only true 'desh bhakt (patriot)' in Bollywood. He said, he's the biggest idiot, he said only one sentence: “Don't give your life, pretend to be patriotic, but be real.” People get paid; there are so-called paid desh bhakts (patriots). Unko pay kiya jata hai desh bhakti nibhane ke liye, they are paid… I paid a heavy price to be the only desh bhakt in Bollywood (The stupidest thing is not to give up your life because of patriotism, just do pretending to be a patriot. People are paid to be patriots now, while I am the only real patriot in Bollywood). Not a single man in Bollywood is patriotic. Here a husband says something and the wife laughs at him in Parliament. If someone is to have darshan of Ram Lalla, then the party woman is the one who mistreats him. So give someone money and make them a patriot. I made money and accomplished a lot by devoting myself to the country. Now I am what I am, I just want to sing and entertain people (Not a single person in Bollywood is patriotic. Here the husband will say one thing and the wife will make fun of the same in Parliament. The husband will seek blessings of Ram Lalla. in Ayodhya temple, and my wife and her political party will denounce such things. I have earned money and lost it also because of my love for India .Now I will just sing and entertain people). Also Read- Singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya says Shah Rukh Khan is the only nationalist among the Khans Abhijeet Bhattacharya, professionally known as Abhijeet, is an Indian singer who mainly sings in the Hindi film industry. Apart from Hindi, he has also sung in other languages ​​including Bengali, Marathi, Nepali, Tamil, Bhojpuri, Punjabi, Odia and his mother tongue Bengali in West Bengal and India. Bangladesh. For Bollywood news, daily horoscope, movie reviews, listen to the best podcasts on romance, drama, horror podcasts and more!

