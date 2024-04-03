Jon Huertas, actor, director and producer, returns to his hometown to serve as grand marshal of the 97th Great Feature Film Parade





Sharen Gromling, Chairman of the Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival, is honored to welcome Jon Huertas back to his hometown to serve as Grand Marshal of the 2024 Festival. Jon Huertas is known professionally as an actor, director and producer. In his hometown, when he graduated from John Handley High School in 1987, he was known as Scott Hofstedt. For six seasons, Jon starred as Miguel Rivas on NBC's award-winning and critically acclaimed series, This Is Us. His character's storyline spanned decades, from the 1970s to the present day, allowing not only for Jon to show exceptional range as an actor, but also an impressive range of physical transformation. Audiences also know Jon from his role as the tough but affable Detective Javier Esposito on the hit comedy-drama Castle, which ran for eight seasons on ABC and can now be found on Hulu. He and his Castle co-star Stana Katic received the award for Best Performance in a Drama Episode at the 16th Annual PRISMS Awards. He had a remarkable performance as Sgt. Tony Poke Espera in the HBO limited series, Generation Kill, which offered a never-before-seen view of the USMC's first invasion of Iraq which Jon, being a veteran himself, calls the most significant role of his career. As a filmmaker, Jons has directed episodic television shows including episodes of Tracker, The Irrational, This Is Us, The Rookie, The Rookie: Feds, The Company You Keep, Home for The Holidays Castle and Castle. DVD bonus content, plus award-winning short films and music videos. He has produced narrative and documentary features, earning him a nomination from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. And his production group, WestSide Stories, formed with fellow Groundlings alum Kenny Stevenson, has several TV, podcast and film projects in various stages of production and development. He recently produced Lena Heady's feature directorial debut, The Trap, and is currently preparing his own feature directorial debut with the features Rock Bottom Express and Defenses. His company has several series in development with Peter Farrelly/Happy Madison & Village Roadshow, eOne and Alexi Hawleys Perfect Man Pictures, Campanario, Christina Davis/Amazon and George Tillmans, State Street. Jon served on active duty in the United States Air Force from 1987 to 1995. He participated in Operation Just Cause and Operation Desert Storm, where he served as a nuclear and conventional weapons specialist for planes. He simultaneously earned his degree in musical theater before moving to Los Angeles in 1995 where he pursued his childhood dream of becoming an actor. This year marks 29 years in the entertainment business. He is now focusing more on directing and producing as he moves to Gold Country in Northern California to live with his wife, Nicole, and animals on a horse farm. Jon will attend festival events, including the coronation, presented by Morgan Orthodontics, at John Handley High School, where he will be knighted by Shenandoah Queen Joy Berlanga. He will then tour the streets of his hometown in the Hang 10 Car Wash Firefighter Parade on May 3 at 5:30 p.m. He will lead the Glo Fiber Grand Feature Parade on Saturday, May 4 at 1:30 p.m. Tickets for Festival events are available at www.thebloom.com/events.

