Latin rock icons Los Lobos will rock Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races

Los Lobos remains one of the most prolific Latin American rock groups of the last 50 years.

WTOP's Jason Fraley Presents Los Lobos at Hollywood Casino (Part 1)

Los Lobos remains one of the most prolific Latin American rock groups of the last 50 years.

Next week they rock Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races in West Virginia on April 12.

“We’ve been coming at it from the beginning,” saxophonist and keyboardist Steve Berlin told WTOP. “We’re going back to the original 9:30 Club. I used to be a hothead, if you can imagine. At the time, I was easily annoyed and the onstage mixing was so bad that I picked up my monitor and threw it at the monitor. We had the chance to play against the White House. It was Obama’s first year, a tribute to Latin music, so it was us, Marc Anthony and Jennifer Lopez.”

Formed by a group of high school friends in Los Angeles in 1973, Los Lobos blew everyone away at the legendary Whiskey a Go-Go music club on Sunset Blvd. where they opened for former Berlin band The Blasters.

“The night when Los Lobos opened the stage for the Blasters was a bit of a revelation,” Berlin said. “No one had heard of them before and certainly no one had ever heard them play rock 'n roll before and it was like overnight, that's all everyone was talking about: 'Los Lobos , Have you seen them ?' Have you heard them? So it literally exploded. This band that had been together for seven or eight years at that point was literally an overnight success.

Berlin joined the group around 1980, meaning he played a pivotal role in the line-up when Los Lobos won their first Grammy Award for Best Mexican-American Performance with “Anselma” in 1984.

“We won our first Grammy with our first record, and we’ve been riding that wave ever since,” Berlin said.

Of course, the group became a household name in pop culture when they provided the soundtrack to the Ritchie Valens biopic “La Bamba” (1987) starring Lou Diamond Phillips. The title track earned Grammy nominations for Record of the Year and Best Pop Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals.

“Ritchie’s family lived in a town called Watsonville outside of Santa Cruz, so every time we went there they would feed us and we would sleep on their floor,” Berlin said. “One time they said, 'Hey, we're selling the rights to Ritchie's story and we stipulated that the only guys who can do his music are you.' » We said to ourselves, “Wow, what an honor.” Nothing about this said it was going to be a success: for a first-time director, most of the actors had never done anything.

The same year, Los Lobos earned another Grammy nomination for Best Rock Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals for their third album “By the Light of the Moon”, recorded alongside “La Bamba.”

“We were doing both,” Berlin said. “At the time we were at a studio called Sunset Sound in Los Angeles, I was working on 'La Bamba' in Studio 1 and they were working on 'By the Light of the Moon' in Studio 2, so we were all running going back and forth between the two studios trying to complete both projects at the same time.

In 1990, the group won the Grammy for Best Mexican-American Performance for “La Pistola y El Corazon.”

“'La Bamba' is coming and it's a big success, so we're faced with the question of how do we follow up on this giant success?” Berlin said. “I believe Louie Prez, our guitarist/drummer, said, 'No one will ever pay as much attention to what we do now as everything we do now, so let's go back to the roots and make a record like we do We did it at the time. At the beginning, let's empty the palette. We didn't want to be a marvel attached to a film, so “La Pistola” was about reclaiming our identity.

In 1993, the group's breakthrough album, “Kiko and the Lavender Moon,” earned two more Grammy nominations for Best Rock Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals and for Best Music Video: Form short.

“We got a little too big for our britches,” Berlin said. “We were touring on a scale that we couldn’t really afford. For the first time in our career, we came back from a tour and realized we had lost money, so we were pretty pissed, honestly. We definitely figured that if we were to fall, we were going to die with our boots on, so we made this record 'Kiko', which was basically about telling everyone who gave us bad advice to get lost.

In 1996, Los Lobos not only earned a Grammy nomination for Best Children's Musical Album with “Papa's Dream,” but they also won the Grammy for Best Pop Instrumental Performance for the “Mariachi Suite” on the soundtrack from the film “Desperado” by Robert Rodriguez (1995). ) with Antonio Banderas carrying a gun in a guitar case.

“At that time, no one had ever heard of Antonio Banderas or Salma Hayek,” Berlin said. “It was Robert who did everything, he filmed, he edited. He wants twice as much music as the length of the movie, so for a 90 minute movie he wants about three hours of music because he wants to listen to the music while he's shooting the scene, he's actually shooting the scene with the soundtrack, so it was an incredible amount of work, but it was also a lot of fun.

In 2011, Los Lobos was nominated for Best Americana Album with “Tin Can Trust,” as well as Best Rock Instrumental Performance for “Do the Murray.”

“We had always recorded in Hollywood, and Hollywood studios are pretty great, but it was always a problem for the guys, the traffic was a pain and every session started two or three hours late,” Berlin said. “For 'Tin Can Trust,' we found this really cool studio in East Los Angeles, which was more or less in the guys' neighborhood, so each day started in a much nicer place. I just remember it being really effortless.

Most recently, in 2022, Los Lobos won the Grammy for Best Americana Album with “Native Sons.”

“The pandemic hits, everyone's tour plans are out the window, everyone's locked down and we're high and dry, what are we going to do? Will there even be touring activity? Are we all going to die? Berlin said. “The concept of this record became: Why don't we see what we can do if we just do it in pieces? This is where the idea of ​​a love letter to Los Angeles was born. It helped us stay sane as the crazy COVID year unfolded.

WTOP's Jason Fraley Presents Los Lobos at Hollywood Casino (Part 2)

Listen to our full conversation on the podcast below:

Get the latest news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

OMCP 2024. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located in the European Economic Area.