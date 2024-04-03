



Bollywood meets better sleep, Vidya Balan teams up with Sleepfresh mattress

New Delhi (India), April 2: Sleepfresh Mattress, a leading integrated mattress manufacturer renowned for its commitment to quality and comfort, has announced a dynamic new partnership with Bollywood superstar Vidya Balan. This strategic collaboration marks a significant step forward for Sleepfresh, leveraging Vidya's immense popularity and influence to champion the importance of quality sleep and increase brand awareness nationally. Vidya Balan, a well-known name in Indian cinema, transcends with her captivating screen presence and versatility as an actress. Celebrated for her dedication to health and wellness, Vidya perfectly embodies Sleepfresh's mission to promote quality sleep as a cornerstone of a healthy lifestyle. This shared commitment to holistic wellness makes her a natural choice as a Sleepfresh brand ambassador. Mr. Raunak Agarwal, Executive Director, Raunak Coirs Limited, the parent company of Sleepfresh Mattress, said, “We are delighted to welcome Vidya Balan to the Raunak family as our brand ambassador. embodies the values ​​that are dear to us at Sleepfresh. We believe his involvement will be instrumental in making Sleepfresh the preferred choice for discerning consumers looking for exceptional comfort and quality sleep experiences. And when two bankable brands collaborate, magic happens. Commenting on the collaboration, Vidya Balan says, “Just like the film scripts I choose, I am very particular about the brands I collaborate with. For me, quality always takes precedence over quantity. I'm thrilled to be associated with Sleepfresh Mattress, a brand that perfectly aligns with my belief in the transformative power of quality sleep. After filming and hectic travel; a good night's sleep is essential to my physical and mental well-being, and I truly believe that sleep is your angel… which is why I'm passionate about encouraging people to invest in the quality of their sleep . I make sure I get deep, restful sleep. I look forward to partnering with Sleepfresh to raise awareness about the importance of choosing the right mattress and getting the restful sleep we all deserve. » Sleepfresh Mattress, a Raunak Group brand, has a rich heritage of over 25 years in the Indian sleep industry. The brand enjoys a strong pan-India presence through its extensive offline network of 1,500+ retailers, 40+ exclusive stores and a growing online presence. With a robust infrastructure spanning India with five manufacturing plants, they possess the capability to provide high-quality mattresses to meet the diverse needs of consumers in the country. This includes products easily available in major cities like Bangalore, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai, New Delhi, Guwahati, Bhubaneswar, Ranchi, Patna, Pune, Raipur and Gurgaon. About Raunak Group The Raunak Group, established over 60 years ago, is a family business with a rich heritage in the sleep industry. The group leverages its expertise and integrated manufacturing facilities to offer high-quality sleep solutions under various brands, including Sleepfresh Mattress. The Raunak Group is dedicated to innovation, ethical practices and promoting a healthy sleep culture across India. For more information contact visit: www.sleepfresh.in.

