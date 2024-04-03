Chicago Symphony Orchestra names Klaus Mkel, 28, as new music directorExBulletin



Klaus Mkel has a lot to achieve, or more precisely, a podium. Having conducted orchestras in Oslo, Paris and Amsterdam, he has been called the fastest maestro of his generation. On Tuesday, the young Finnish conductor was announced as the next music director of the Chicago Symphony Orchestra.

He is 28 years old.

When he officially takes over as director of the CSO in fall 2027, he will become the youngest music director in the ensemble's 133-year history.

In 2020, the Oslo Philharmonic Orchestra offered Mkel the position of conductor after only one visit to conduct the orchestra. In Amsterdam, where Mkel will also take up his post in 2027, violinist of the revered Concertgebouw Orchestra said The New York Times that “after three minutes it was very clear that we were dealing with the most precocious conducting talent we have seen in the last 50 or 75 years.”

Mkel led the Chicago Musicians for the first time in 2022 and returned a year later. CSO bassoonist William Buchman said the musicians immediately felt something special.

“From Mkel’s first moments on the podium, the orchestra’s musicians recognized that we were working with a conductor of extraordinary ability,” he said.

From Chicago's Orchestra Hall on the day of the announcement, Mkel, now the official music director-designate, took time to speak with NPR's Ari Shapiro about his dreams of becoming a conductor at age 7, the challenges of conducting several orchestras on two continents and providing gastronomic advice for the Windy City.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

Ari Shapiro: You said that different orchestras are like different characters. How would you describe the character of the Chicago Symphony Orchestra?

Klaus Mkel: I fell in love with the orchestra from the first rehearsal. This is an orchestra that has an enormous appetite for perfection and sonic brilliance. And I was completely fascinated by it. It’s an orchestra that has this brilliance, this intensity, this force. And they are wonderful [musicians] work with.

What do you think you gain from collaborating with different orchestras on different continents that may be thousands of miles apart from each other?

It’s truly an honor and I’m learning so much. When I have the Chicago Symphony Orchestra and the Concertgebouw Orchestra, starting in 2027, it's so fascinating because they couldn't be more different, but they're both equally amazing. They have completely different stories, completely different venues they play in and different companies.

Does that mean you take a different approach to conducting them?

Absolutely. I have to be myself, but I also have to be, in a way, two different conductors, because ultimately the job of the conductor is to be helpful and to try to improve things as much as possible. And that means you need to be flexible to get the best results.

Can you give us an example?

It even depends on technical things, on how you behave. For example, here in Chicago, the orchestra really plays to my rhythm. In Amsterdam, there is a fairly strong delay, which is due to the acoustics of the hall and the tradition of the orchestra, and which already gives a very different sound. So the way I give an optimist is already very different. It also depends on the repertoire, the kind of pieces to play, the kind of things to improve, the kind of things to preserve, because it is very important to preserve the fundamental personality of the orchestra.

I just think about the level of sensitivity and insight it takes to listen to such a large ensemble, to know that if you set the rhythm this way in Amsterdam and this way in Chicago, you're going to get two different results.

You learn when you do it. Of course, we can never be perfect, but we try to match the wavelength, the frequency of optimizations. And in the end, it’s about working with people. And that's my favorite part.

Is there a risk of spreading yourself too thin, of not putting down roots in the hometown of the orchestra you direct?

I try to feel at home wherever I am. Especially after 2027, when my contract starts here and in Amsterdam, I will really be at home here and in Amsterdam as well. I will fully invest myself in the city of Chicago and in the orchestra. I need to feel at home as much as [musicians] need to feel that I am present here.



Have you ever tried the Chicago hot dog or deep dish pizza?

Thanks for asking. I should try. The thing is, I don't eat red meat, but I think I'll be very tempted and will probably try.

You have also recorded music and are only the third conductor to sign to the legendary Decca label in the last 90 years. Your debut was a complete set of the seven symphonies of Jean Sibelius. Why did you choose it?

I love Sibelius music and for me, making recordings is a dream. I love the process of recording, preparing, post-production, everything that goes into it. And Sibelius with the Oslo Philharmonic was, in a way, a natural thing to do. It was a repertoire that is in my DNA. It was in the DNA of the orchestra and it was wonderful to do it together.

Your parents are both music teachers. Your first instrument was the cello. And I understand that you started directing when you were 7, when you were in first grade. I think a lot of 7 year olds wave their hands in the air to the music. But do you remember what this first experience was like for you?

I was singing in the children's choir of the Finnish National Opera, then I saw a conductor in the performance. And it was just huge, I was so fascinated that the conductor was able to play this music in a way like you play a piece on an instrument. I couldn't stop dreaming about it. I listened to the music, tried to read scores, but of course I didn't understand anything. And then, at 12, I started studying conducting at the Sibelius Academy with Jorma Panula, the great Finnish conducting teacher. And that's where it all started.

I heard someone describe conducting as “throwing energy into a room.” How would you describe it?

It's fantastic. I like this. This is a very good description.

It came from Jacob Collier.

He's very cool. I think my job is to make people play better. And it's working with people and every day is different, everyone is different. You have to aim for the best results and that's a real privilege because we work with the best pieces of music every day, and it never gets boring. It only gets better.

You clearly have a great passion for the repertoire, but the typical audience at an orchestral concert is about 30 years older than you. What do you think it will take to get more people of your generation engaged with the kind of music you make?

I'm hopeful because I think the concert experience is, in a way, very 2024, a very unique experience, that only happens once, every night is different. And it's about how to curate an experience that makes people very excited and very engaged. As an audience, I love going to concerts. I went to hear Bach's concert at the Chicago Symphony last night and I loved it. I sat down, I was without my phone. I didn't know anything was happening in the world. I was just in the moment, listening. And it gave me so much. What art gives us is something so timeless and eternal and these are the values ​​that last. This is the opposite of today's “use once” type of culture.

And yet, the younger audience is not arriving. What do you think it will take to make the points you just made to them?

It has to do with the repertoire and whether you're creating a great experience. It's a bit like a museum, where you bring together a beautiful selection of works in an engaging way. It's irresistible. And for us, it's incredible because we have practically every painting in our collection. You can choose how you want to assemble them, you just have to find the right order.

Do you ever feel like when you walk into a room with musicians who are maybe old enough to be your parents or grandparents, there's a higher bar you have to clear to prove yourself ?

Not really, because the only responsibility I have is to the composer. And this is what I fight against every day. Do I understand the piece well enough to present it? And of course, before you appear in front of the orchestra, you need to make sure that you have a complete idea of ​​what you want to achieve. But it's my responsibility and it's what I think about more than any other expectation.

You're going to spend so many hours on planes between Amsterdam and Chicago. How do we spend this time in this little cocoon in the air?

Well, first of all, I feel really bad because it's not very eco-friendly. And I hope there will be alternatives in my life. But I sleep a lot and study. And actually, I'm the worst at responding to messages and I feel terrible about it, and when I fly I respond to every message I haven't responded to before.