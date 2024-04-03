Hayao Miyazaki's 'The Boy and the Heron' is a beautiful but complicated story about loss, heartbreak and closure – Daily Sundial





Luckily the anime was a mistake, not this one. From the acclaimed Hayao Miyazaki and his award-winning company, Studio Ghibli, comes his most recent film, The Boy and the Heron. This dreamlike odyssey puts us in the shoes of a little-spoken but steadfast boy named Mahito. After losing her mother in a hospital fire during World War II, her father takes her to the countryside to live a new life alongside her pregnant stepmother who happens to be her late mother's sister. Here, Mahito experiences many changes as he tries to accept his new reality before seeing everything change when a gray heron pesters him into entering a realm of magical creatures and deadly obstacles. This tale deals with themes of loss, grief, and closure. The pacing was very odd but complementary to other Ghibli films as it meanders between casual, casual fare, death-defying action, and intense scenes. Not only was it not a typical film, but in Japan the only marketing for the picture was simply a poster. This intrigued many people but caused a lot of skepticism. Fans need not worry, as the animation is as sharp and flawless as ever, with Ghibli's artists being masters of hand-drawn animation, the special feature being the food, as viewers of long time of the studio. In terms of plot, the film was very simple at the beginning but then evolves into a surreal world which turns into a nightmare. It's part My Neighbor Totoro and part Spirited Away, to make a general comparison. The English dub of the film was very interesting since the heron was voiced by Robert Pattinson from The Batman. He put a faithful and quirky voice to the Japanese version of the character based on the clips I've seen of the Japanese dub. This is not a film for those new to Studio Ghibli films. While it won't tear your heart out like Grave of the Fireflies, it could be very emotional if you've ever lost someone close to you. Strangely, the film was very serene, even with the intense themes and grandiose settings. If this serenity is the mark of all Ghibli films, I felt it here tenfold, a dreamlike state where the film and I become one. The story can also change at the drop of a hat and seem very convoluted. Many passages after the middle of the film made me scratch my head, to the point that while looking at the summaries and explanations, I saw a quote from Miyazaki, Maybe you didn't understand it. I don't understand it myself. This film recently won the Academy Award for Best Animated Film and has garnered other awards such as the BAFTAs. Although it's not my favorite Ghibli film, it deserves its flowers because the animation and story are timeless. Story-wise, the film seemed very confusing, but if you can indulge in the journey, this bird will transport you to animated bliss. 3.5 heron feathers out of 5.

