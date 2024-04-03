Entertainment
Rebel Wilson reveals she lost her virginity to actor Mickey Gooch Jr.
Rebel Wilson publicly identified the man she lost her virginity to at age 35 as an actor Mickey Gooch Jr..
“Micks, I know this might be news to you if you're reading this, but yes, I lost my virginity thanks to you,” Wilson, 44, wrote in his memoir, The rise of the rebels.
Wilson later confirmed The New York Times On Wednesday, April 3, he was the “first person” to read her book “so he knows now.”
Wilson recalled in her memoir that she “high-fived” herself after losing her virginity. She explained that her mother's breast cancer diagnosis influenced her decision, writing: “Life IS short. I didn't want to live my life without experiencing sex. Live Love. I announced to the universe that I was finally ready. I was going to feel the fear and do it.
To prepare for the night, Wilson watched porn and used a vibrator. “I imagined having sex and being intimate and it would always be in my head,” she wrote. “Now I’m someone who lives a lot more in my body. And I love that. Now I have a boyfriend and he's handsome and rich to boot.
Us every week confirmed in September 2015 that Wilson and Gooch had split after a few months of dating. “It’s been hard for him,” a source said We at the time. “They're still friends, so you never know if they might get back together in the future.”
Wilson, who called herself a “late bloomer,” explained in March that she included the story of losing her virginity at age 35 in her memoir to reassure people that “not everyone is forced to lose his virginity as a teenager.
“People can wait until they're ready or wait until they're a little more mature,” Wilson said. People in March. “And I think that could be a positive message. You obviously shouldn't wait until you're in your thirties like me, but you shouldn't feel pressure as a young person.
During her candid interview, Wilson recalled avoiding conversations on the topic because she felt “embarrassed.”
“Normally, I would leave the room when the conversation was happening,” she said. “And then people were like, 'Oh, at 24, it's so late.' And then I'm sitting here and I'm thinking, “Oh my God, my number is 35. What's happening? I'm going to look like the biggest loser.”
Instead of speaking his truth, Wilson recalls making up a lie to a friend. “There was a vague moment, I think I said to my best friend, 'Oh, yeah, I just did it to get it over with when I was 23.' Just to really avoid questions,” she said.
THE Perfect pitch the star said she would have “explored [her] more sexuality” if she “had been born 20 years later”. Wilson noted, “I just knew I was attracted to men, and that was normal.”
“And so when I started to open up probably more after my father died and realize, 'Oh, even though I had seen marriage as a terrible thing and a waste of time, I started to open myself up to that,'” Wilson said. “And then only years later, meeting women and having feelings for a woman, and that, I just think is a sign of the current state of society.”
Wilson came out publicly in June 2022, revealing that she had found love with Ramon Agrum. The couple welcomed daughter Royce in November 2022 via surrogate. In February 2023, Wilson popped the question to Agruma during a trip to Disneyland in California.
“Rebel has everything she wants,” source exclusively tells We at the time. “She has love, she is a mother, she is extremely happy.”
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
