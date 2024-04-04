Star Trek: Discovery actor Doug Jones hangs up the Saru mask: silicone doesn't breathe

He definitely tears off his mask.

Star Trek: Discovery actor Doug Jones has built a professional life as the perpetual prince of prosthetics, often donning full costumes in both film and television.

Today, the 63-year-old star is losing his skin as Saru, the lanky Kelpian commander of Starfleet on Discovery, which launches its fifth and final season on Paramount Plus on Thursday, April 4.

You know, I've had a whole career wearing rubber and glue, Jones recently told the Post, just days before taking the stage during a discovery-focused panel at the South by Southwest festival this month. last.

Doug Jones plays the beloved alien Saru in “Star Trek: Discovery.” Getty Images; Michael Gibson/Paramount+

The self-described “flexible” actor has come a long way since his beginnings as a mime and contortionist at Ball State University in Muncie, Indiana, where he was a student in the early 1980s. he dressed as his school mascot with red wingsCharlie Cardinal, before landing a job as Mac Tonight, A sing and play the piano “moon man” in many McDonald's advertisements.

But even after decades of being transformed into zombies, aliens, demons, sea creatures and vampires in films like Hocus Pocus and Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer, not to mention a series of bizarre films from writer/director Guillermo del Toro , including Hellboy, Pans. Labyrinth and 2018 Best Picture Oscar winner The Shape of Water Jones seems particularly connected to his creation Trek.

Jones played a zombie in 1993's “Hocus Pocus” as well as its 2022 sequel (pictured). Disney+/Courtesy Everett Collection

Doug Jones was unrecognizable in the 2006 film “Pan's Labyrinth.” Picturehouse/courtesy Everett Collection

Jones also starred as a sleek and shiny alien in “Fantastic Four: The Silver Surfer.” 20thCentFox/Courtesy Everett Collection

Jones appeared in Guillermo del Toro's “Hellboy II: The Golden Army” and the franchise's first installment. Universal collection/courtesy Everett

I've gotten to know this character better than anyone I've played in my 38-year career, he said of the fan-beloved Saru. I spent the most time with him, the most time taking his diapers off. It's been quite a journey.

Not that it was always an easy journey across the galaxies.

He spent two hours a day donning a full costume that included a four-piece rubber alien head as well as large aquamarine contact lenses that required revitalizing eye drops every 20 minutes.

And then he would marinate in his sweat for hours more.

Silicone does not breathe. It's like being wrapped in Saran Wrap, so moisture gets in, he reminded The Post.

By the end of the day, I could do that, imitating Jones by swinging my head from side to side during the interview and hearing back and forth in my head.

The 6-foot-4 actor said his colleagues even have a name for the disgusting byproduct.

We'd call it hot dog water, he joked.

And then there were his character's towering boots, which required what he called a mannequin walk to stay properly balanced while moving through scenes.

Lady Gaga wears shoes like these on stage, Jones joked about the insecure, heel-less shoes, while surprisingly adding that he only fell twice and only nursed a swollen ankle during the filming.

As the aliens disappear, he's fabulous, he said of the graceful, hovering Saru, whose final 10-episode arc sees him galloping across the galaxy alongside Captain Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green ) in search of a potentially catastrophic 800-year-old man. artifact with Romulan roots while Saru seriously evaluates his relationship with Vulcan love interest and Ni'Var president TRina (Tara Rosling).

Jones as Saru and Tara Rosling as TRina in season 5. Marni Grossman/Paramount+

The cast of “Star Trek: Discovery” includes, from left: David Ajala as Book, Mary Wiseman as Tilly, the imposing Doug Jones as Saru, Sonequa Martin-Green as by Burnham, Wilson Cruz as Culber, Anthony Rapp as Stamets, Blu Del Barrio. as Adira and Callum Keith Rennie as Raynor. James Dimmock/Paramount+

But after reaching the final frontier that awaits the crew and removing Saru's “fabulous” mask for the last time, well before this week's season premiere. “It’s like they’re peeling your skin off,” he said of the removal process. Jones might finally be ready to swear off extensive face coverings.

“I want to make, for example, a Christmas movie featuring, say, someone's father who is in love and working through his problems,” he suggested wistfully. “And I can give them good advice while I hold a cup of cocoa.”

So no prosthetics?

“I'm chasing more humans now. Yes, indeed,” he said before reminding that Guillermo del Toro could always call him and offer another global creature feature.

“Never say never,” he replied. “Never say never.”