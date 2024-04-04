Entertainment
Star Trek: Discovery actor Doug Jones hangs up the Saru mask: silicone doesn't breathe
He definitely tears off his mask.
Star Trek: Discovery actor Doug Jones has built a professional life as the perpetual prince of prosthetics, often donning full costumes in both film and television.
Today, the 63-year-old star is losing his skin as Saru, the lanky Kelpian commander of Starfleet on Discovery, which launches its fifth and final season on Paramount Plus on Thursday, April 4.
You know, I've had a whole career wearing rubber and glue, Jones recently told the Post, just days before taking the stage during a discovery-focused panel at the South by Southwest festival this month. last.
The self-described “flexible” actor has come a long way since his beginnings as a mime and contortionist at Ball State University in Muncie, Indiana, where he was a student in the early 1980s. he dressed as his school mascot with red wingsCharlie Cardinal, before landing a job as Mac Tonight, A sing and play the piano “moon man” in many McDonald's advertisements.
But even after decades of being transformed into zombies, aliens, demons, sea creatures and vampires in films like Hocus Pocus and Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer, not to mention a series of bizarre films from writer/director Guillermo del Toro , including Hellboy, Pans. Labyrinth and 2018 Best Picture Oscar winner The Shape of Water Jones seems particularly connected to his creation Trek.
I've gotten to know this character better than anyone I've played in my 38-year career, he said of the fan-beloved Saru. I spent the most time with him, the most time taking his diapers off. It's been quite a journey.
Not that it was always an easy journey across the galaxies.
He spent two hours a day donning a full costume that included a four-piece rubber alien head as well as large aquamarine contact lenses that required revitalizing eye drops every 20 minutes.
And then he would marinate in his sweat for hours more.
Silicone does not breathe. It's like being wrapped in Saran Wrap, so moisture gets in, he reminded The Post.
By the end of the day, I could do that, imitating Jones by swinging my head from side to side during the interview and hearing back and forth in my head.
The 6-foot-4 actor said his colleagues even have a name for the disgusting byproduct.
We'd call it hot dog water, he joked.
And then there were his character's towering boots, which required what he called a mannequin walk to stay properly balanced while moving through scenes.
Lady Gaga wears shoes like these on stage, Jones joked about the insecure, heel-less shoes, while surprisingly adding that he only fell twice and only nursed a swollen ankle during the filming.
As the aliens disappear, he's fabulous, he said of the graceful, hovering Saru, whose final 10-episode arc sees him galloping across the galaxy alongside Captain Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green ) in search of a potentially catastrophic 800-year-old man. artifact with Romulan roots while Saru seriously evaluates his relationship with Vulcan love interest and Ni'Var president TRina (Tara Rosling).
But after reaching the final frontier that awaits the crew and removing Saru's “fabulous” mask for the last time, well before this week's season premiere. “It’s like they’re peeling your skin off,” he said of the removal process. Jones might finally be ready to swear off extensive face coverings.
“I want to make, for example, a Christmas movie featuring, say, someone's father who is in love and working through his problems,” he suggested wistfully. “And I can give them good advice while I hold a cup of cocoa.”
So no prosthetics?
“I'm chasing more humans now. Yes, indeed,” he said before reminding that Guillermo del Toro could always call him and offer another global creature feature.
“Never say never,” he replied. “Never say never.”
|
Sources
2/ https://nypost.com/2024/04/03/entertainment/star-trek-discovery-actor-doug-jones-hangs-up-saru-mask-silicone-doesnt-breathe/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Star Trek: Discovery actor Doug Jones hangs up the Saru mask: silicone doesn't breathe
- Google Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro — all the differences you'd expect
- Donald Trump's attack on judge's daughter is 'deliberate': lawyer
- NWA Fashion Week showcases local artists and highlights sustainable fashion | News
- Ukraine lowers conscription age to boost numbers | BBC News
- UKTV licenses six series from Disney Entertainment
- Fantasy Hockey Preview: Adds, Drops for Championship Round
- Stock market today: Wall Street remains in mixed trading after its worst day in weeks | national news
- Pioneers and Trailblazers: Stephen Embry
- Mosquito detective traces the history of malaria
- LG's 2024 OLED TVs have finally arrived at UK prices, and you can pre-order them now, along with a free soundbar.
- Meghan Markle suffers an embarrassing wardrobe malfunction in her Oscar de la Renta dress