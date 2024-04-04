Lafayette's Dustin Poirier makes his Hollywood debut





Dustin Poirier, a native of Lafayette, Louisiana, is always pushing the boundaries of expectations, not only in the world of mixed martial arts, but now in Hollywood as well. The UFC lightweight sensation is set to star in the highly anticipated action thriller “Monkey Man,” which hits theaters this Friday, April 5. I think we can all agree that this role seems tailor-made for “The Diamond,” combining his expertise in combat sports with the intensity and courage required to star in a Hollywood film. Born and raised in Lafayette, Louisiana, Poirier has built a reputation as one of the most impressive fighters in the UFC. With a professional MMA career dating back to 2009, Poirier also demonstrated his skills in World Extreme Cagefighting before taking the UFC by storm in 2010. As of August 2023, Poirier sits third in the UFC lightweight rankings, filling the Lafayette community with pride. About “Monkey Man” by Dev Patel The film tells the story of a young man who struggles to survive in an underground fight club, where he wears a gorilla mask and endures brutal beatings from more prominent fighters for money. However, fueled by years of pent-up rage and childhood trauma, he hatches a plan to infiltrate the city's corrupt elite and seek revenge on those who wronged him. With his hands scarred and his anger boiling, he sets out on a relentless quest for justice, unleashing a torrent of violence along the way. Watch Dustin Poirier's Stunning KO at UFC 299 This role seems like a perfect fit for Poirier, given his experience in combat sports and his ability to convey raw emotion and intensity. Having faced adversity both inside and outside of the octagon, Poirier brings a sense of authenticity to his character, capturing the struggle and determination of someone fighting against all odds. For fans of Poirier and action-packed films like Amazon Prime's recent remake “Roadhouse,” “Monkey Man” promises to deliver a thrilling experience. Watch the #1 movie from the year you were born

