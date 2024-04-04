News | City of West Hollywood





The City of West Hollywood has opened application opportunities for its 2025 Arts Grant Program. The City will host a virtual Arts Grant Program information workshop for those interested in applying to learn more about the City grant eligibility requirements and application process, as well as to ask questions. The information workshop on the Arts Grants Program will take place online via the Zoom platform on Wednesday, May 22, 2024 at 1 p.m. New grant applicants and returning organizations with new development staff are strongly encouraged to attend the workshop to become familiar with the application process. . For more information, please visit www.weho.org/arts. The City of West Hollywood, through its Arts and Cultural Affairs Commission, has operated the arts grant program for 26 years. The West Hollywood Arts Grants Program provides grants to individual artists, artist collectives, and nonprofit arts organizations for the production, performance, or presentation of art projects that take place in the city ​​of West Hollywood as well as those who serve the West Hollywood community. The City of West Hollywood invites and encourages artists and organizations representing diverse populations and artistic disciplines to apply for these grants. As defined in the Declaration on Cultural Equity, diversity includes all the ways in which people differ, including but not limited to race, ethnicity, gender, socioeconomic status, education, age, gender identity, gender expression, sexual orientation, abilities, geography, citizenship. status, religion, language, physical appearance and the intersection of these various identities. The City is committed to ensuring cultural equity in all artistic policies and practices. Arts grant program categories with open application processes for 2025 are: Art Project Grant Supports the production, performance or presentation of artistic projects that take place in the City of West Hollywood and that serve the West Hollywood community. The proposed projects are expected to take place in the City of West Hollywood in 2025 and 2026. Proposed presentations may include, but are not limited to: a comedy show, a dance performance, a drag show, a film screening, a visual art exhibition, a musical presentation, a poetry reading, and theatrical presentation. The Arts Project Grant category is awarded on a two-year cycle [with one application, grantee can be awarded for 2 years]. The maximum grant amount is $20,000 per recipient ($10,000 per year). The deadline for this category is Monday July 1, 2024. Community Arts Grant Supports nonprofit arts organizations with a history of supporting BIPOC, LGBQ, and/or female artists and audiences. Proposed projects are expected to take place in West Hollywood in 2025. Proposed presentations may include an art-centered presentation or performance and/or an educational and participatory program (workshop) that engages BIPOC, LGBQ, and/or artists and audiences. or feminine. The maximum grant awarded to artists and non-profit arts organizations in this category is $6,000. The deadline for this category is Monday July 1, 2024. Transgender, Gender Diverse, Intersex, + (TGI+) Arts Scholarship Supports and enhances the presentation of artwork in West Hollywood by transgender, nonbinary, intersex, and gender nonconforming artists and nonprofit organizations with a history of supporting artists from these communities. Proposed projects are expected to take place in West Hollywood in 2025. Proposed presentations must include artistic presentations involving transgender, gender diverse, and/or intersex artists and audiences. The maximum grant is $6,500 for artists and non-profit arts organizations. The deadline for this category is Monday July 1, 2024. WeHo Artist Fellowship Supports the long-term development of artists' ideas by providing funds that increase artists' ability to realize their works, improve creative conditions, and navigate the complexities of art-making and career. Eligible artists must reside in the city of West Hollywood. The grant is $6,000 per year for five artists. The application deadline is Monday July 1, 2024. Artists and organizations interested in applying can visit www.weho.org/arts for more information. For more information about the City of West Hollywood Arts Grants Program, please visit www.weho.org/arts or contact Eva Angeloff, City of West Hollywood Grants Coordinator, at (323) 848- 6354 or [email protected]. For those who are deaf or hard of hearing, please call TTY (323) 848-6496. For reporters and members of the media interested in additional information about the City of West Hollywood, please contact City of West Hollywood Public Information Officer Sheri A. Lunn at (323) 848-6391 or [email protected].

