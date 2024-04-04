Tickets on sale for “Edith Head: Hollywood's Costume Designer” | Community





OKLAHOMA CITY The Oklahoma City Museum of Art announced that tickets for its summer exhibition, “Edith Head: Hollywoods Costume Designer,” are available. This retrospective of Oscar-winning costume designer Edith Head, 1897-1981, will feature 70 costumes providing a comprehensive overview of Head's career and worn by stars such as Audrey Hepburn, Grace Kelly, Natalie Wood and Kim Novak. “Edith Head: Hollywood’s Costume Designer” will fill the museum’s third-floor galleries, where costumes, sketches and two projection areas will showcase Head’s life and work. The exhibit will include sections featuring a variety of costume styles, such as formal dresses, musical performance costumes and historical costumes. Visitors will learn about his working relationship with director Alfred Hitchcock, his life outside of his career, and his process. As with all exhibitions, museum members receive free admission to “Edith Head: Hollywood's Costume Designer,” early access, invitations to exclusive events, and discounts on films and programming . For more information, visit okcmoa.com/membership. Tickets are available online at okcmoa.com, in person or by calling the museum's main number at 405-236-3100. During normal museum hours, the following prices will apply to tickets to the Edith Head exhibition, which include access to all museum galleries: Adult tickets for ages 18 and over cost 19.95 $ ; senior, 62 and over, $17.95; college with ID, $17.95; and military with ID, $14.95. Children 17 and under are admitted free. The museum will once again participate in the Blue Star Museums program, allowing active duty military personnel and their families to visit the museum for free. This program begins on Armed Services Day, May 18, and ends on Labor Day, September 2. OKCMOA will celebrate Head's opening with exclusive previews for museum members and live theater performances. On Tuesday, June 18, from 5-8 p.m., Supporting Members are invited to attend the exhibition premiere and learn more about Head's career with Randall Thropp, Costume Archives Manager at Paramount Pictures. Moderns members on Thursday, June 20, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., will be able to enjoy early access to the exhibition, red carpet festivities and socialize with other members. On Friday, June 21, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., all OKCMOA members are invited to discover the new exhibition before it opens to the public. An evening of celebration kicks off with light bites, bar service and a walk on the red carpet. For one weekend only at OKCMOA's Noble Theater, Susan Claassen stars as Head in this live theater performance. This intimate portrait of Edith Head is full of ambition, wit and, above all, glamour. Tickets are $15 for members; $30 for non-members. On Friday, June 21, from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., there will be a members-only show. Saturday June 22 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. and Sunday June 23 from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. will also present the show.

